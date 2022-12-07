Sometimes the wrong word seems more appropriate, more poignant than the right one.

I remember one of my own mistakes in the paper, when I intended to type that pumpkins were “decorated with paint,” but I left the “t” off paint, writing that the pumpkins “decorated with pain.” How exactly would you decorate a pumpkin “with pain?” That could get interesting. And doesn’t that sound like a good name for a Metallica album?

