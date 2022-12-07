Sometimes the wrong word seems more appropriate, more poignant than the right one.
I remember one of my own mistakes in the paper, when I intended to type that pumpkins were “decorated with paint,” but I left the “t” off paint, writing that the pumpkins “decorated with pain.” How exactly would you decorate a pumpkin “with pain?” That could get interesting. And doesn’t that sound like a good name for a Metallica album?
You know, mistakes can make you feel sick inside, particularly if you’re a newspaper editor and see your flaws in print. We work hard to avoid errors. But this job is similar to having a term paper due each week. And if you produce a paper 52 times a year, there will be the glitches. The worst mistake is the kind that causes some embarrassment or inconvenience for someone else. That is a horrible feeling, not just for the person affected, but for the person who messed up, too. So, I’ve come to appreciate the good fortune of having a mistake be more hilarious than hurtful.
For instance, I remember a typo I had in a headline over a column years ago. The title of the column was, “Sometimes even incompetence can be a plus.” Sadly, I misspelled “incompetence,” leaving out an “e.” Now, if you’re going to misspell a word, can you find a better one than “incompetence?” Doesn’t the incompetence of misspelling incompetence kind of illustrate the meaning of the word? Isn’t there some unintended irony? My parents sometimes speak of their high school English teacher who couldn’t pronounce “irony,” saying “inory” instead. I find that to be similarly ironic in a funny way.
A former co-worker really made me laugh with one of his mistakes, when the column header next to one writer’s headshot was supposed to say “Different Views,” but “Views” was left off, so it appeared the paper was declaring that this fellow was, well, “Different.”
Here are a couple of typing caveats: Double check every reference to “public.” It really alters the meaning of “public notices” to leave out the “l.” Pay special attention to the word “not.” It can be pretty important, such as “not guilty.” (Nothing is ever funny about forgetting “not.”)
Of course, wrong words aren’t just humorous in print. Misunderstood song lyrics can be entertaining, too.
My wife and I have argued before over the lyrics in a Fleetwood Mac song.
“Just like a one wing dove, sings a song sounds like she’s singing. Whoo, baby, whoo, baby, whoo.”
At least that’s how I heard it.
But she said it was “wild wing dove,” not “one wing dove.” Turns out, it was actually “white wing dove.”
But hey, I still say “one wing dove” is way more interesting as an image.
Then there was the Jimi Hendrix song I always misunderstood. It really sounds like he says, “Now if a cyst turned out benign, I won’t mind.”
Of course, a Hendrix song about cyst biopsies would kind of kill the rock n’ roll mojo. You have to picture him in a hospital gown, rather than his psychedelic hippie garb. He’s actually saying, “Now, if a six turned out to be nine, I won’t mind.” But the cyst lyric would be far more colorful — and puzzling, thus, more interesting.
I used to think that Van Halen’s “Jump” said, “Now don’t you see me standing here I got my back against the record machine, I eat the works that you’ve seen.”
No, there’s actually no eating of “works” in the song, no consumption of art gallery pieces. David Lee Roth actually says “I ain’t the worst that you’ve seen.” But “eating works” leaves far more to the imagination.
Many websites are devoted to misunderstood lyrics. Some of the funnier entries I’ve seen include: Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “Tape it to a biscuit” instead of “Taking care of business.” There’s Elton John’s “hold me closer Tony Danza,” instead of “tiny dancer,” or Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “There’s a bathroom on the right,” instead of “There’s a bad moon on the rise.”
Then there’s the Steve Miller Band’s “Big ole Jed had a light on” instead of “Big old jet airliner.” Or Paul Young’s “Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you” instead of the actual song which is “...a piece of me with you.”
I remember how my daughter as a toddler misunderstood the line in “Away in a Manger” as “the little Lord Jesus asleep on his head,” not “on the hay.” And I remember her “Silent Night” including “sleep in heavenly please,” instead of “peace.”
Sometimes I just prefer the ring of the wrong word. Sometimes there’s more humor, more fun in it.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.