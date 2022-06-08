I remember the quilt pallet my mom laid out for me on the floorboard for the seven-hour trip to Daytona. There were seven of us packed in the car, including my parents, my aunt and uncle, their son, and my baby sister.
I laid down in the floorboard, and we pulled out of the driveway. We were hardly out of the neighborhood before the “no way” left my mouth. What 33-year-old man could ride to Florida in the floorboard? Nah, I’m kidding, I was 7. But still, what 7-year-old could? I got up and insisted on squeezing onto the seat. It was a long ride for all of us.
Of course, drive time is especially rough right now with gas prices, but a lot of folks will still make the long hike to the beach with school out. So, there are many families doing that odd geometry of trunks (or maybe it’s “geometry of the boot?” for you?): how do you make it all fit?
My grandfather always insisted on taking his family, including my dad, to Daytona every summer. My father grew up riding without air conditioning down to the beach, where they didn’t have reservations. They’d stop at different motels to check on availability and pricing. And that’s what we did during my childhood, always Daytona bound, except with air conditioning. But we’d get to Daytona, and then we’d spend time going from one motel to the next. It’s almost like the randomness of where we stayed was part of the ritual — a father running in and out of motel offices, aggravated wife and kids in the car.
I thought pretty much everybody did this, and I thought that was part of vacation in general, the surprise of where you’d stay. It could be good or bad.
I carried this into my relationship with my wife. Nah, we don’t need reservations. Let’s just head to Charleston — Folly Beach, specifically. Prior to kids, that was our destination every year. And October was the best. I think that’s the best month for beach trips. Feels nice. Not crowded. We’d stay in the high rise Holiday Inn next to the water. But one year, they only had one night available, so we found the “Holliday Inn” with two L’s not far away for the remainder of the stay. If you are fond of the Holliday Inn with two L’s, my apologies, but we weren’t. A black lab followed us to our room and pawed and pawed at the door. We were really itchy after a few minutes in the bed. Then it hit me: “This is the dog’s room!” Nice dog, but not what we were wanting for a getaway.
I was cool with reservations from then on.
My dad dropped the old, random way, too, with reservations becoming the norm. And my parents and my wife’s parents have both been overly generous and treated their families to condo and beach-house trips over the past couple of decades, including to “Munder’s Water House.”
My daughter pronounced grandmother as “munder” as a baby. And so that became my mother-in-law’s name, Munder. That’s still what she’s called. So we went for several years to what we called “Munder’s Water House” in Tybee. I think often of how many near misses I’ve had with catastrophe over the years. Most are road related. But one came at Munder’s Water House. It had a pool with an eight-foot deep end. My brother-in-law and I threw a football, taking turns jumping in and catching it. Then we took several round innertube floats and stacked them up tall. You had to jump high, then dive through them. One time I dove high and went through the tubes, and my swim trunks left my waist headed for my ankles. I reflexively reached for them with both hands, then the top of my head crunched the bottom of the pool. I was fortunate, and that was the end of the game for me.
Water is fun. Laying out, well, no. I have zero interest in laying out in the sun to get a tan. In fact, I despise getting burned and feel no shame in swimming with a shirt. I do love throwing a ball or Frisbee on the beach. I also like body surfing. So, I’ve had many hours in the ocean, both with kids and without, catching three-and-four foot waves and riding them without a board. It’s nice to feel the ocean pull me along. Any wave that would flip me would be a no go, but it’s fun when they’re just big enough to make me a little nervous. Would this flip me? OK, that’s just the right size. It introduced the question and didn’t clearly answer it without me trying it.
My wife and children laugh at me when I come out of the water. They say I need to refrain from ever wearing a white T-shirt when I body surf. A darker shirt doesn’t look as ridiculous to them, but apparently the white T-shirt and shorts gives me the look of a sad soul in a capsized ship who somehow scuffled ashore. That’s what they tell me.
One year, Jana and I went for a walk in the morning in Daytona and this boat came flying from the sea straight at us, then it slammed to a stop when it hit sand in shallow water. Lifeguards raced onto the boat. It was empty. The boat had been stolen from a marina in the night by a guy drunk on Four Lokos, who then jumped off the boat and swam ashore, as the boat kept running without him. His shorts were found on the boat. Florida man!
Then there have been two years when we’ve gone without realizing that monster truck week was happening. That included last year. It was nuts. One truck after another got stuck in the sand. Music was blasting until 3 a.m. That will not happen again.
Every time we do get away, I’m always so glad to get home. As much as it’s fun to get away, it’s better to get back.
I used to ask myself if I was more a mountain person or beach person. In truth, I’m just more of a homebody these days. But I enjoy all the memories. Hope you get to enjoy yourself this summer and make some memories.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
