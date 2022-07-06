When a player hit a foul ball, a souvenir contest was sure to ensue. I generally stayed out of it. There were French fries to consume that came in miniature Major League helmets, and there were professional ballplayers in front of me. But sometimes I watched the ball rise quickly out of Macon’s Luther Williams Field behind home plate and decided I’d make a run for it. There was deep grass out near the park where the ball sometimes landed. I always came back empty handed, but this day was different.
“There it is!” I shouted in my head, not making a sound.
I got the foul ball and tried to play it cool around several other kids who were also hunting. Then, I started to walk back toward the stadium, then I trotted and then full-on sprinted.
“He’s got it!” someone yelled.
And I ran as fast as I could back to my seat next to my dad, baseball in hand.
The game continued. A train roared by behind the right-field fence. The park had a certain look to it, like Ty Cobb might actually show up to play. Teams wear throw-back uniforms these days, but Luther Williams Field is a legit, throw-back park. If baseball has actual ghosts, they surely go hang out there for the familiarity of the old days.
Pete Rose had played for the Macon Peaches there, but that was before my time. However, Vince Coleman suited up there when Macon was briefly the Redbirds, a single-A team for the St. Louis Cardinals. He stole something like 120-130 bases that year. But what I remember was being at a game when he crushed a line drive directly back at a pitcher, breaking his jaw. And the game stopped as the ambulance took the pitcher away. I didn’t know if the guy was going to live. It was brutal. But the PA guy announced later in the game that the pitcher was going to be OK. After high school, I remember seeing John Rocker pitch there. He was younger than me and went to the same high school I did, though I didn’t know him. However, I batted against him in a Little League game and remember walking several times while frightened to death I’d take a laser to the back.
I’m thinking of baseball at the moment. Maybe that’s because it’s Fourth of July week, and I’m remembering the American pastime.
I’m nearly 50 now, and so yeah, I’m graying and saying stuff I wouldn’t have uttered years ago, the “back-in-my-day,” kinds of things. But as life goes on, you get regular jolts of awareness, all those, “hey-that’s-different-now” moments. Some are good; some aren’t. Either way, it can be hard to keep such observations to yourself.
Anyway, when I was a child, pretty much everyone I knew in elementary school played at least a few seasons of baseball. And even though most of us didn’t keep it up until high school, some of us became fans because of that time wearing cleats and stuffing our mouths with Big League Chew — or Nerds. (One guy, Kevin, would run the bases with the Nerds rattling in his back pocket.)
So, there’s a kind of baseball nostalgia that is deep for me, even as I move in and out of attention for whatever is happening in the game at the moment. It’s not just a relationship to a sport, but a connection to personal history, such as throwing the rubber ball against the bricks at the old house and handling weird hops in the dirt. It’s learning pitching mechanics from my father or going to batting cages with him. It’s watching the 80s Braves with my grandfather at his house with the sound down as guys like Dale Murphy, Bob Horner, Glenn Hubbard, Terry Royster, Pascual Perez and Bruce Benedict took the field. How about Biff Pocaroba? I used to love saying his name and called my sister that, which wasn’t nice. Of course, the highlight of my baseball fandom culminated in the 1992 Sid Bream slide, and I marched through Athens with thousands of celebrating Braves fans that night. I’ve had some great moments pulling for Georgia or Atlanta, but that was the greatest elation I’ve had in a tense sports moment. I was young enough not to have a bunch of other bigger-picture, put-this-into-perspective thoughts that seem to keep me from being as overcome with sports joy now.
I sat recently in Wrigley Field with my wife, daughter and her boyfriend. We had an occasion to go to Chicago, and I got us tickets to the Cubs versus the Braves. Atlanta didn’t look like the defending World Champions that day, falling 6-3 as Kyle Wright struggled early. The temperatures were triple digits at home, but the high was 65 that day. It was windy and we had seats in the shade. It was actually cold, which seemed impossible given the heat in Georgia, but it was true. We searched for seats in the sun and were bumped from a couple of places by actual ticket holders before leaving the game early.
I think the others got pretty bored pretty fast, but not me. Of course, I was freaked about the prices of food and drinks, but I knew I would be going in. But it’s neat to see the bleachers on top of buildings across the street from the park. The old scoreboard and ivy outfield wall give the place its iconic look. There’s also the chance that you’ll purchase a seat where home plate is completely obstructed by a post, which adds to the old-park quirkiness.
A trip to an old park is a visit with history. I thought about what the crowd would have looked like over the decades in that place. I remembered names like Ernie Banks, Bruce Sutter, Ryne Sandberg and Sammy Sosa. I thought of Jackie Robinson coming in to town to play there or Hank Aaron or Jake Westbrook of Madison County. That old ballpark has seen many generations. Atlanta has shown no such allegiance to a stadium, and I think there’s really something lost in quest for shiny, new stadiums, a mystique that can never age in the bourbon barrel of time.
And, of course, I looked down the left-field line where the wall gradually rises at incline behind third base. I didn’t think of a player, but a fan, and the heartbreaking tale of Steve Bartman. I pointed that out the area where the infamous incident occurred in 2003, when he reached for a foul ball, getting in the way of Moises Alou and blocking an out. The Cubs went on to lose; the long World Series drought continued, and a city turned on a man, scapegoating him for the disappointment.
We were in a crowded park, and I told them to imagine every fan that day turning on you with hatred.
“That’s what happened to Steve Bartman right over there,” I said. “He had to be escorted out by security.”
That incident has stayed with me about as much as any in sports. I still feel terrible for that guy. He didn’t do anything out of the ordinary, simply reaching for a ball coming at him, which is basically reflexive. I remember thinking how the game didn’t seem so innocent in that moment, when collective rage fell upon him. It’s a complex game with many millions of dollars riding on it, and it’s a place where people invest their emotions, sometimes too much of it. I think of our society now and how the Steve Bartman incident seemed like a precursor to our internet rage culture, where mobs turn on someone in an instant. This makes me sad.
But baseball also holds memories of innocence for many, including me.
I can remember racing up those old stadium steps to show my dad the prize I plucked from the grass. That baseball is long gone, but I held it that day as if nothing mattered more. I was there with my father in an old place watching an old game with a free, but very valuable souvenir in my hand — and now in the tall weeds of my memory.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
