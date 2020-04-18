Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has done a couple of things recently that make a lot of sense. He sent out absentee ballot-request forms to all registered Georgia voters and moved the state primary elections from May 19 to June 9.
These two moves help ensure that all registered Georgia residents get a chance to vote safely amid a pandemic. Do you like having the chance to vote by absentee ballot and to have a few more days to make that happen? I sure do. I find nothing political in his move. It’s not a matter of red or blue. It just seems like common sense, the right thing to do in a strange time. I am grateful that Raffensperger acted in this way, just focusing on what is best for all Georgia citizens.
This is the first thing I want in this country — straight up, non-partisan attention to our systems of democracy. Win or lose, this matters. If we care about maintaining old-time principles, then we must do what’s necessary to make sure our systems and our institutions are as trustworthy as possible. That’s fundamental to the America that many have given their lives to preserve. I call that conservatism, actually. And I consider myself a real conservative in this way, though I don’t attach it to party.
But there’s a huge catch today, isn’t there, the “elephant in the room?” Large turnouts generally favor Democrats; lower turnouts help Republicans. Both parties are aware of this. Democrats pushed for money in the stimulus package for election assistance for Americans in this strange year. That money would help more citizens vote, which would help the Democrats. There is both civic-mindedness and self interest at play in the move.
“They (Democrats) had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” said Trump.
In my eyes, this statement from President Trump presents a fundamental value question for Republicans in this moment. Trump acknowledges that high turnout dooms Republicans. It begs the question for GOP members: Do you want to see the Republican Party hold on to power at all costs, or do you want to see the structures of American democracy upheld at the risk of numbers tilting away from your party? Increasingly, you can’t have both — unless the party changes to try and appeal to more voters.
No doubt, Democrats are certainly interested in getting as many people to vote as possible, since they stand to gain from that. But you also can’t deny that a high level of voter participation means that you have more people taking an interest in civic duty and democracy. Voter apathy is an absolute democracy killer, isn’t it? Look how terrible participation numbers usually are. It’s disheartening. The right to vote is what wars are fought for. Many simply squander that right away. It’s infuriating! But high participation is evidence that Americans aren’t thumbing their noses at soldiers who fought and died to give them that privilege. How is that not good?
Though most every Democrat I’ve known touts the need to ensure all have a right to vote, I’d bet money there would be some Democratic efforts, at least nationally, to suppress certain votes if that worked in the party’s favor. Likewise, I don’t think all Republican Party members are in favor of voter-suppression efforts. I think many Republicans still hold on firmly to the higher principle of giving everyone the right to be truly American and have their voice heard. For instance, I think Raffensperger’s recent actions are in line with such good-faith principles.
But there is indeed an increasing movement now within the Republican Party to go all in on suppressing votes to hold onto power. What just happened in Wisconsin shows that. Wisconsin, like much of the country, is under stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. Democrats in the state wanted to postpone the election and have more time for people to vote by absentee ballot rather than risking their health and voting in person — just as Raffensperger decided for us in Georgia. But Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin said no. Again, as is so often the case, the battle over the voting system itself carried partisan weight, and there was a key election on the line, which would be affected by turnout. This matter went to the Supreme Court of the United States, where in a 5-4 vote along partisan lines, the court ruled (by remote vote) that Wisconsin voters would not be granted an extension and an easier chance to vote remotely. This put thousands of Wisconsin voters in long lines in the rain in a pandemic, where poll workers had to be put at real risk, too.
Honestly, when I read about that, I thought, America is so done. Democracy, phooey. What a joke. I want so badly to think otherwise. I want to be given hard evidence that I’m not seeing what I’m seeing. But I see what I see. It’s very painful and I don’t want the idealism that I’ve had since youth to die. Likewise, I don’t want the Houston Astros to win every World Series because they use tools of bad faith to render the game meaningless. I don’t want Democrats to cheat and win. I don’t want Republicans to do this either. If elections are won based on such criteria, then elections have no meaning.
So, let us please get at least a little bit of value back in this nation, that virtue of civics before politics. Let’s get the elections right, whoever wins. And let’s also go back to the old style of voting, those old, clunky voting booths that were mechanical, not computerized. Just because we have the ability to have lightning-fast results doesn’t mean that’s the best system. It’s actually extremely hackable. I recently watched the HBO documentary: “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections.” Man, that’s a downer of a documentary. It’s available without an HBO subscription. But it’s eye-opening indeed. Security researcher Harri Hursti shows how easy it is to exploit voting machines, even without direct Internet access. But what I find even more disturbing is the willful blindness of so many to such revelations, and the lack of urgency in correcting problems.
This needs to change. And fast, because we need the voting system to function, or we don’t function as a country. We need bipartisan efforts to hold up democracy. We need to realize, as Raffensperger, a Republican, did recently in his two orders, that the system of voting is ultimately more important than who is chosen. If the commitment to a true system collapses, we are no longer America.
If you don’t see that, then I guess we have different ideas about “America.”
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
