So many terms in politics are soaked in gallons of rhetorical lighter fluid. Say Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative, socialist, snowflake, woke, gun, Biden, Trump — I could go on — and the fuse is lit for huge bonfires of the insanities.

We’re angry about so much, and rightfully so. There’s quite a lot that’s upsetting in today’s news, but we also face a kind of helplessness, recognizing no real way to individually turn the tide of our societal problems. It can feel overwhelming, defeating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.