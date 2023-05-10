So many terms in politics are soaked in gallons of rhetorical lighter fluid. Say Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative, socialist, snowflake, woke, gun, Biden, Trump — I could go on — and the fuse is lit for huge bonfires of the insanities.
We’re angry about so much, and rightfully so. There’s quite a lot that’s upsetting in today’s news, but we also face a kind of helplessness, recognizing no real way to individually turn the tide of our societal problems. It can feel overwhelming, defeating.
But that’s when you have to contemplate what’s important. The world is going to be what it is, largely out of our control as individuals. And the only thing I can control is me. So I must consider what’s important to me. And you must consider what’s important to you.
Watching all of our troubles, I find it important to have connection with actual people and to avoid being personally bound to a binary worldview of us vs. them. These feel like solid personal goals for me.
The world seems to push us vs. them. If you think about it, that’s very primal, very much a part of our violent history. But this depresses me, makes me sick. I want better. I don’t want to be jailed by that tribal mentality. And I do see our tribalism as a mental and spiritual prison. I want to remain a free man, not locked in any such rooms. I want to speak for myself, and I want to be open to anything logical and made in good faith, free of malice.
Of course, I don’t own a big enough water bucket to douse our cultural flames, but I do wish to be a decent volunteer firefighter in this regard. I don’t know how to make people sit and talk with one another at sufficient scale to bring our shared humanity back into clear focus as a country. But I do know that there is a kind of bricklaying that needs to happen one interaction at a time. And we can either be bricklayers or brick throwers, firefighters or arsonists.
Good, face-to-face conversations in which people feel heard and valued are the elixir to our collective sickness, the firehose to the fire. I find good conversations to be a true source of sustenance in my life. When I’m having a lot of them, I feel rich. When I’m deprived, I feel poor. And yes, the only way to have a good conversation is to be willing to listen. I’ve been fortunate in this job to realize that my talking is often interfering with the job of getting information. In the middle of an interview, it often occurs to me that, oh yeah, I need to be quiet and listen now.
And I’ve come to believe in this as a solid philosophy of life — be quiet and listen. You can’t get along with people unless you’re willing to hear them and respect that a differing opinion is not a license to hate, to kill, to treat as inhuman. When someone is speaking from the heart, be quiet and listen.
When in the woods, be quiet and listen.
When alone in silence, be quiet and listen. We’re all so distracted by input sources that it’s easy to avoid time alone in silence. But a good, long car ride alone in silence can be really helpful at times. I often come to better understanding of things in these times, just letting thoughts flow.
I feel like speaking our minds should also be considered a transactional act — with time spent speaking countered by listening to others speak their minds. It can be hard to remember this when we’re fired up about this or that, but if you cannot remember this, you’ll find people avoiding you.
When I think about the world today versus long ago, I consider the informational environment as it once was — so sparse, so lacking in availability. But we are now on the far end of the other spectrum — 180 degrees in the other direction. What was once a barren informational environment, so silent, is now a cluttered, cacophonous mess of a landscape.
Civilization needs some shared truths to function, and those are threatened now by our increasing inability to agree on basic facts. Our modern cacophony is returning us to the informational wilderness. It feels primal in a way.
The natural reaction is to lash out, to scream, to rage against all that, to suffocate all who disagree and amplify all who agree — basically, to play along with the cacophony by adding to the noise.
So what’s the alternative?
Honestly, as I said, I don’t have that bucket to douse this fire. But I do have a suggestion. When you’re frustrated, let it go for a minute and think about people who’d like to hear from you. Go see them or call them. Turn away from all that cacophony and look toward one person who can be helped or who could use your company.
There is a bigger tribe here that we all too often seem to forget, and that’s our moment together in history. We are all peers, sharing our time on this planet. We’re in this moment together right here and now. When politics eliminates this part of us, this appreciation for our time together in our current moment, we have truly lost something valuable inside.
I think of next year and the 2024 elections looming. Please don’t let all that chaos overshadow the other parts of life we truly need. We need each other.
We find each other in company and conversation. There’s real value in sharing that time together.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com until June 2. After that date, send your comments and letters to the editor to new Journal editor, Hannah Barron, at hannah@mainstreetnews.com.
