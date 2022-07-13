The Georgia Guidestones were a 42-year-old “who done it?” without the murder, just tons of granite raised into shapes like massive tablets followed by years of “who did this?” and “why?”
I always planned to visit the Guidestones, which were destroyed last week in a criminal, explosive attack, but never made it over there, always figuring I’d get see them eventually. But many thousands of people trekked to Elbert County, looking up at the large, granite oddities.
I tried writing something fictional a few years ago with a main character living adjacent to the Guidestones. I imagined a wooded area nearby and the character spending days and nights in the woods, watching the stones and all the people visiting. The setting interested me as a fictional landscape. I didn’t need reality. I could shape my own.
If you think about it, that’s what those stones actually were, a fictional landscape, a place to project a personal interpretation that doesn’t have to tie closely to reality. They were big and strange, with inscriptions in different languages that seemed to imply more than they actually said. There was the weird “maintain humanity under 500,000,000” proclamation on the stones, which generated all sorts of interpretations. Was that some scary directive to reduce the current number of humans on earth? Or, were the Guidestones inscriptions intended as some sort of post-apocalyptic guide to the future, and perhaps the 500 million was a suggested number to maintain some balance with nature as the world was repopulated following a catastrophe? Or, were the inscriptions basically put there by someone who got a kick out of messing with people’s heads? Was it all a kind of gimmick or social experiment to see how rural Georgians would react to a strange, Southern “Stonehenge?” Would they be fearful or accepting?
The mystery was the power. The rocks engaged the imagination, leading all to question what and why. They begged you to create a story to fill in the gaps. You could go light or dark in your head, good or evil with it. If you wanted to see a sort of multiple-language, feel-good message of brotherhood among differing peoples, you could see that. If you wanted to see something Satanic, something evil, your imagination could take you there. If you believed it was all some big con, a big joke, you could see that, too. How you interpreted those stones said more about you than it did the stones, because the stones were just rocks with vague phrases open to varying interpretations. They were also sort of interesting as local granite structures in a granite-producing community, a kind of oddball brother to Elbert County’s Granite Bowl, which is also peculiar and an interesting place to visit.
The old story was that R.C. Christian, a man using a pseudonym, commissioned the stones from Joe Fendley of Elberton Granite, who believed the well-dressed monument man was a nut and tried to dissuade him with a high price tag for the work. But the man accepted and the stones were erected.
There are theories about the true identity of R.C. Christian and his motives, including the idea that it was a doctor from Iowa who had some correspondence with the local banker who helped R.C. Christian on the project.
I don’t know the answer, and I honestly don’t think it’s important. The not knowing is the fun of it. As I said, I never went. It struck me as quirky, but harmless, the kind of thing that makes you chuckle and go, “what the heck?” then move on to other thoughts about more important matters.
Others disagree. They see huge power in the rocks. GOP gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor got a lot of attention for declaring that the granite structures were evil and that she would have the stones destroyed if she were elected governor.
The Guidestones became a source of online conspiracies about a New World Order and a secretive cabal of people aiming to do harm.
In a recent meeting covered in the June 15 Elberton Star, and prior to the explosion that destroyed the monuments, Elbert County commissioners were approached by a preacher about dismantling the Guidestones. The preacher said the inscriptions support genocide and the killing of 6.5 billion people and support abortion and planned parenthood.
Elbert County attorney Bill Daughtry said he didn’t see that.
“We are not advocating the nonsense on those monuments,” Daughtry responded to the preacher. “You’re reading a lot into this. It’s simply a tourist attraction. We don’t have to disagree with it or understand it. You looked at it and saw abortion in big letters, which I’ve looked at it and I did not see that. It’s been there for years. People pull off the interstate and come and spend their money at local businesses after they look at a funny monument.”
I never felt the Guidestones definitively symbolized anything, other than being a rural, off-the-beaten path, oddball attraction, like visiting a “Home of Bigfoot” kind of place off an interstate. The stones didn’t have legs and couldn’t run. They couldn’t physically attack anything. They didn’t have any power other than provoking an imaginative response in those who saw or thought about them.
But after the explosion, I see some symbolism, because I will forever link the stones’ destruction to the internet and the darkness it has unleashed in society. The 4 a.m. explosive attack on the monuments wasn’t just an act of extreme vandalism, it represents an increasing move in our society from online conspiracy talk to violent, real-world action.
Online communities can shape their own reality and curse anyone who doesn’t agree, casting them as enemies. This sets up an “us vs. them” reality, which leads to a slide toward dehumanization of “the others.” And the more outlandish the alternate reality, the greater the in-group solidarity. I think that’s part of the appeal. We are in this together against “them” who are conspiring against us. This moves from online to real-world behavior. It’s not healthy.
I want better for all, left and right, no matter the belief. I don’t want our brains divorcing us from the most basic reality, which is that we all live and die and need kindness, not hate, during our short time on earth.
We don’t need inscriptions on stones to tell us that.
And we surely don’t need criminal detonations in the night.
Now the Guidestones present another “who done it?” Hopefully that won’t be a mystery for the next 42 years.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.