There’s the sign with a medieval font that just says “Dentist” next to a small, white building in Monticello, which has always made me chuckle, because I don’t think medieval fonts are a good choice to advertise dentistry — makes me think of pliers and crude instruments. There’s the break in the trees where Lake Juliette comes shining through. I remember standing on the edge of that water with high school classmates and laughing really hard as we filmed our ridiculous version of Lord of the Flies for literature class. There’s the curve in the road where a man used to stand and wave at traffic. I passed him multiple times three decades ago, then he never showed up again, but I always imagine him in that spot.
These are familiar images on my path from Madison County to Macon, my route home to see my parents. I’ve regularly made the trek to Macon since 1991 when my folks left me at UGA’s Lipscomb dormitory off Baxter Street in Athens to start my adult life. I was hardly an adult — and still don’t feel like one many days, though the mirror holds the undeniable.
I made that trip this weekend with my son for Mother’s Day. My daughter was in “Catch Me If You Can” at the high school, which was a really entertaining show directed by Brian Jones. There was a lot of talent on that stage. I enjoyed it a great deal Friday night.
So it was just the two of us on the road Saturday. I’m a mix of silent and stupid on family road trips. The insanity of miles can grip me, and my family can suffer as the monotony gives way to something else, something annoying. And improvised tunes don’t always stay trapped in the skull where they belong. While MCHS theatergoers enjoyed some impressive singing, my son endured the opposite in the car this weekend.
But finally we arrived. It’s not the home of my childhood. That house was ruined in the flood of 1994, and my parents moved to a house on a hill. But it’s still “home” to me, the place where I am still the son to two people and where my former selves are on their shelves and walls.
I think of this three-decade path home right now, because I’ll level with you: I procrastinated this week. I write a weekly column, and sometimes I’m just like a student who put off the term paper until the last moment. And the first things that popped in my head right now were all negative and tied up in concerns about the world. There are so many things I find troubling. It’s not hard to ramble on about them. Sources of stress and anxiety are plentiful.
But this space, at least for me, isn’t anything but a conversation I’m having with you. I’m not writing to a vague “them.” I’m writing to you specifically, the person whose eyes are working right now through this black and white, who could be doing anything else, but who is spending a moment with me here instead. And who the heck wants to spend time with pure anxiety or doom, with someone who can’t be anything but bleak? I don’t want to spend all my time with that person, even if it’s me. So, as I contemplated another worry-ridden, state-of-the-world column, I stopped and thought. What other emotion is there in me besides all that angst about current events?
Honestly, I’ve often felt annoyed by other people telling me to be grateful, as if I should drop all my bad feelings and consider only the good. When other people tell me this, it can feel like they just mean: be happy and don’t tell me about your bad stuff. I don’t think that’s helpful at all. So, I hope you don’t take what I say that way. But I do believe in gratitude beyond a Thanksgiving chore. For me, it’s a kind of mental balance to the bad ledger, which will always be there, because that’s life. There’s always going to be the weight of the bad. So I have to put some effort into balancing that ledger in my own mental accounting. Life is a mix of good and bad. But life is worse for me when I don’t inwardly acknowledge where actual good exists. Even if I can’t readily summon a feeling of happiness over it, I need to be aware of where good lives in my life.
That ride home to my mom and dad that I’ve made for three decades is a heavy mark in the good ledger. My mom spent this weekend without the bandana on her head for the first time since her chemo treatment. She and my dad have been through a lot in the past year. And during her treatments, we couldn’t visit, because of covid concerns and her vulnerability. So, the familiar trips home have been less familiar, less traveled over the past couple of years of covid strangeness.
My mom is someone I wish everyone could know. She puts her immediate family — my father, my sister and me — in awe. We witness someone with a true light about her, who seems so egoless and vigilantly concerned with others. I will never be at her level of selflessness. I just won’t. I can’t, but I am fortunate to be the son of such a person and to have that example to try to follow.
But that spirit isn’t limited to my mother. There are quite a number of people among us who are a light in our families, in our community, in our world. I think of the passing of Ramona Booth this past week and recognize that she was a light for many people in this county. She was one of those people working to make her community better, and she’ll be missed.
There are so many people, so many mothers, doing quiet work that gets no attention but is essential to the world functioning, to life thriving. We are bombarded with all the tragedies and terrible news, but there is a vast amount of selflessness, too, that is shown in small acts that don’t go viral, that aren’t about attention at all, but kindness and care and love.
I was thinking about the kindness in the world on my drive home to see my folks. It was a pleasant spring day. The world is heavy, but my mood was light, and my son was next to me. I pointed out the medieval dentist sign and the place where I still look for the waving man. I made him listen to me sing nonsense. We arrived and walked from the driveway, up the steps, where we met my folks for a hug, the whole point of the drive.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.