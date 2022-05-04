Without thinking, I reach in my left pocket and pull out my phone whenever some wait time arrives, or maybe some social awkwardness, or the first hint of boredom.
I check my email and texts, check baseball stats to see how my fantasy team is doing, look at the BBC app to see what’s happening around the world, look at Reddit to see a blend of sub-Reddits I follow about politics, sports, music, history. Maybe I check to see if the stock market is volatile today. I keep a solo game of scrabble going all the time against Word Master app. I play a few words here and there. I browse through old photos. Maybe I’ll look at Twitter to see what’s trending, but that app quickly turns into a downer. Once I’ve gone through these things, I look at my shoes for awhile in the waiting room, thinking about how I probably need to replace these ratty, old things, then maybe I’ll actually put the phone in my pocket and simply sit in silence, waiting for my name. My teeth need cleaning.
As you see, my phone activity is pretty mundane. No one would want to hack me, right? Well, I have occasionally handled banking on my phone, but not so much anymore. So I’m safe, right? Right?!
Hmm. I don’t know. These little pocket computers are amazing, and there’s so much you can do with them. But there’s a flip side to that — what can others do to us? That’s a big question we typically don’t care to ask ourselves. I don’t like thinking about it either. But sometimes I can’t help myself. Do you spend any time thinking about this? Honestly, how can you not?
That smart phone screen is kind of like a portal into another universe. We’re thrust into this ether of information as vast as an ocean. Most of us have no idea how this works. I’m as clueless as anyone. I simply gaze at the information portal, hitchhiking by thumb from one place to the other thanks to the work of others. But that portal isn’t just my way to see the world. It’s a microphone, camera and database for the world to see me, and some of those who can swim efficiently in the ocean where I swim so blindly are truly sharks.
This grand digital bargain is something we don’t think about. But whenever we are active on our smartphones, we have volunteered to participate in an economy we don’t fully understand — at least most of us don’t. We are always giving something up. And we live with the illusion that this isn’t true, because we can’t see it happening behind the screen in the digital space. In the back of our minds, we know it’s true. We know information is being collected about us. But we also think, how bad can it be?
Most of us honestly don’t know “how bad it can be.” I sure don’t. I don’t know how vulnerable or safe I am, because I’m ignorant about what’s actually happening.
But I think I’m right to say that the “how bad can it be?” answer probably isn’t stable. It’s evolving. What I mean is, there is an ongoing and intense battle between those trying to set up security barricades for our online lives and those trying to breach them. And I’m not convinced this is always an even match.
Major tech companies have teams dedicated to fighting hacking efforts that undermine their businesses. But it’s lucrative for private firms to find ways to subvert those defenses and then sell the product to anyone interested in gaming the system. And there’s no regulation on hacking companies, particularly those in foreign lands who have the backing of their governments.
I read an interesting article this past week by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker that really got me thinking about this. There’s a firm in Israel, the NSO Group, that developed perhaps the most sophisticated spyware technology to date, called “Pegasus,” and sold it to a number of governments across the world. The coding in Pegasus is considered elite, and it gives customers the ability to read text messages, track calls, collect passwords, track locations, access the target device's microphone and camera, and harvest information from apps, all without ever requiring the target to click on anything. I tend to feel some security in not being gullible about those ridiculous email scams. But Pegasus blows up such security. It requires no gullibility to be effective.
This spyware can be used in countless ways, and it’s a major tool for authoritarian states that want to crack down on any dissent. The whole tech-world economy is about predictive behavior, knowing what a person is likely to do before they do it, and knowing how to steer that person toward the preferred result. It’s why we get targeted ads online. And regimes interested in controlling populations have this tool at their disposal, which will likely be used more and more in years to come. China is an example of an extreme surveillance state, and more countries are likely to follow their lead, which is terrible.
Meanwhile, the NSO Group is just one player in this market. This firm developed a truly powerful spyware, but others are hard at work on developing even more powerful and evasive systems.
I hold my phone. I use it constantly. And I think about how our lives are so digital these days. The digital economy only survives as long as it seems trustworthy enough to use our devices. And much of that trustworthiness, quite honestly, relies on vast public ignorance of the nuts and bolts. It’s a digital world of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
And remember that this new, explosive digital economy has developed over the past 25 years. It’s still in its infancy. It will evolve, becoming more and more sophisticated. We’re on a cyber Autobahn, a fast highway system, and we’re all driving Ferraris, enjoying the speed of the moment, but not quite sure where we’re going.
Obviously, it’s imperative these days to know how to navigate these systems in a wide array of daily interactions. We’re all in it together. But I think there’s a secondary need, too, that never gets enough attention. We need to know how to function in an analog world, a non-digital way. Humans did so throughout history prior to our digital wave. When these vulnerable digital systems are exploited in fatal ways — and that’s a high probability — we need backup plans.
It’s easy to feel that the bargain we’ve made in the new digital world will always hold up for us, that we’ll always be able to get what we want without being too compromised in the process. Those days aren’t guaranteed. They could end.
And we need to have the imagination to see how life could move forward without the current bargain we’ve made. We don’t have to look back that far in human history for some guidance.
OK, enough of that, I guess I’ll check my fantasy team and see if Mike Trout has homered. Need a couple of homers today to get the win.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
