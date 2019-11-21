Many issues are simply snoozers for most people until they’re personally affected. I see organ donation as that type of matter. It’s easy not to think about this until we’re in need or someone we love is in a desperate spot.
Thankfully, I haven’t had that situation, though it could certainly arise in my life. But in this job, I have talked with several people over the years who are waiting on a miracle. They wait and wait for an organ donation. And seeing this in someone’s eyes or hearing it in their voice always strikes a chord. I want them to get another chance on life. It could be any of us.
Some people actually donate an organ to a family member or even a stranger while alive. And this is truly heroic, isn’t it? If you contemplate actual selfless giving, then this is, of course, one of the top acts a human can offer another human. I don’t think I can summon that for a stranger like some people do. It would require some huge shift in me. Make it immediate family and the question seems different. If it’s our spouse or our child, the issue holds so much more weight.
So, organ donation holds the intense inner debate on the value of life, not just our own, but of others. What are we willing to give up so that others may receive? Well, that comes down to a lot of specific, hard questions.
This even extends beyond our living days. Our own death is no fun to contemplate. It’s easier to live with the illusion that our days aren’t numbered. We know the “fact.” But we don’t really know it until we can’t avoid it.
That’s why I think many people never sign up as organ donors. It’s an unpleasant inner confrontation with life’s most difficult truth. This is unfortunate, because if a person takes just a moment to sign up as an organ donor, they may add years to a stranger’s life, which affects not just that person but all of their loved ones, too. As an organ donor, you provide human presence, even in your absence. You give something of life that can reach years beyond your own days.
I understand the squeamish factor to these things. I feel a little of that, too. But I believe the bigger picture transcends all of my inner reservations about signing up as an organ donor. If I am no longer here, then why not help another person?
Some countries have implied consent laws, where instead of assuming that a person doesn’t want their organs donated upon their death, the assumption is that they do. And those who don’t want that still have the option of opting out, but they have to register as someone who doesn’t want to donate. I think this is really sensible. But I doubt there would be political support for this in the United States, just as I think many sensible things aren’t done due to political paralysis. Would you support such legislation?
Of course, the statistics are overwhelming. There is such a shortage of organs for all in need. I could go online and pull some stats to try and convince you of the need. But you know it’s there. You don’t need numbers. All you really need is to think of the person who tugs the hardest at your heart, whoever that is. Think of them in a life-threatening physical predicament and imagine some stranger giving them the gift of life. Wouldn’t you be thankful? Wouldn’t you like to be that for someone else after you pass?
If you answer “yes,” then it’s pretty simple to register. You just have to go to www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
