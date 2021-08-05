After the Oklahoma City bombing, the death threats came by phone to Kenneth Zeran. He had done nothing to deserve hostility, but an online troll posted terrible, pro-bombing messages on AOL with Zeran’s name and phone number.
He never knew who targeted him, but he knew AOL shouldn’t be allowed to traffic such malicious fakery in his name. So he sued the company.
Of course, any newspaper would be held legally responsible for publishing such hateful trash and victimizing an innocent person. And if our newspaper did that, we absolutely should be punished severely. But Zeran lost; AOL won. The courts ruled that the internet was different and that AOL couldn’t be held liable. That court precedent was accompanied by the passage of Section 230 in the Telecommunications Act in 1996, which exempted internet platforms from all liability for content on their services.
Maybe you see that court case and Section 230 as victories for free speech in the online era. But I see it quite differently. It was the establishment of a perverse incentive structure to the online information economy. And this unhealthy incentive structure has had a profoundly negative effect on American culture over the past quarter of a century.
Here’s the thing: When Congress and the courts decided that the internet would be different and that internet platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube wouldn’t be treated as publishers, they determined that the 21st century online economy wouldn’t be about quality. No, it would simply be about growth.
Think about it. If you don’t have to worry about being sued over content, then what’s to stop you from pursuing growth at all costs? And wow, the big tech platforms have sure succeeded in expanding, right? Their profits dwarf the GDP of many countries. Growth is money. And how do you grow online without worry over quality? Well, first, you can certainly keep expenses down, because there’s no need to establish your own news services, right? If quality was important to the big tech platforms, then they would invest heavily in their own news sources to ensure they trafficked reliable information, but that’s just an unnecessary expense when you are free from liability. If anything goes, why invest in quality?
People talk about the demise of print and of many traditional media organizations as if this is rooted in a failure on their parts without really contemplating the bigger economic picture. Old-form media, which is generally geography-based, is tied to the pursuit of quality information about its coverage area, while platform-based news sharing doesn’t care about whether the news is real or fake, and typically has very little to do with your local community. It just wants you clicking. That’s why it’s all free. Facebook doesn’t have to pay anything to produce it, so it can give it all away in exchange for data collection on you, which is sold to advertisers and others. The “free” aspect simply means that you’re the product. It just needs attention and time from you, which people gladly give. This relationship between people and platforms is simply a volume economy. The more precise their data on you, the more they can fetch in dollars. But geography-based journalism must pay someone to go out into a community and report on what’s happening. It’s labor-intensive. It’s about building trust in a community and boosting subscriptions. This takes time, effort and money. This old-form journalistic model is behind the eight ball next to volume-based platforms that don’t need any of that investment and who leach off the content of actual news producers.
This volume-based incentive structure hurts consumers, too. I think of a newspaper like a locally produced meal. You sit and learn about your community for a little bit, then you’re done. You’ve had a prepared meal. Consuming news on your phone is like going into the pantry while hungry and just eating whatever catches your eye. Little of it is locally generated, and the activity holds addictive properties that aren’t necessarily healthy. This means people feel like they’re getting full on news, but they’re not really reading much journalism about their own communities. And their local connections are often replaced with online connections that are more ideological than community-based.
Sadly, in an information economy purely rooted in volume, fake is often better than real. For instance, if I go to a local meeting and cover it, there’s no way I can write a fake report about it. Other people were there. It’s tied to a specific place with real people. I’d be called out real quick if I said a commissioner punched another one when nothing of the sort happened. But if I posted such fakery, it would certainly get more clicks than a report on T-SPLOST, wouldn’t it? I won’t do that, because I’m held accountable locally. But so much of the volume-driven media has no such accountability — because it’s not geography based — and many outlets are incentivized to post or broadcast whatever is most emotionally powerful, no matter its veracity, because it drives up engagement. This engagement-driven (not subscription-based) media economy is reliant on emotion, not reason. And rage is easy to generate through commentary, which is far cheaper than reporting. Some rage-driven news outlets these days claim to be entertainment, not news, even though they pose as news agencies to the public.
All of this is so freaking maddening to me as a journalist and a citizen. The volume economy, the click culture, the rage fests — I don’t see these as related to the difficult discipline of journalism, which pursues who, what, when, where, why and how without fear or favor. That form of reporting continues in many struggling newsrooms, but it is devalued against the more profitable economic model that debases us all.
I think it’s very important to consider that “free” news comes with real costs for society. It’s typically trying to lure you into that addictive relationship, where you browse and stay tied to the platform while it collects your data. That’s the economic relationship. Meanwhile, geography-based journalism is dwindling away in countless communities. This is bad for towns, counties and the overall culture. When our sense of a geographic connection is diminished, we tend to gravitate toward something else. I think the rise in rabid partisanship is fueled by the loss of community connection. So partisanship becomes the new, emotional connection, our only shared community space, which also tears us totally apart. I remember how partisanship seemed like a minor part of our identities. We often didn’t know the politics of others, and it was rude to ask. Now, it seems like one of the first things we try to figure out — are they with “us” or “them?” It’s so tiresome. But local connections help cut through all that, right? We need local connections and shared local goals. I think that’s a real key in Madison County and other communities, too. Partisanship should have no place in such matters. We can make our communities better together, both red and blue.
I don’t think there’s an easy way out of this national information dystopia, but we do need legislative action. Of course, Facebook and the other platforms have grown to such scale that there’s no way they can manage their systems with any real civic mindedness. They’re just too big. But I don’t feel their massive scale is an excuse for their continued exemption from accountability. In fact, I think that’s precisely why they need to be held accountable. Their growth is born of a perversion that has hurt our world. Section 230 must be abolished. No more exemptions to accountability! The Fairness Doctrine, which required television and radio broadcasters to present contrasting viewpoints on controversial issues of public importance, needs to be reestablished. And this nation must do something to ensure that geography-based journalism has a way to live, not starve. That’s not for the sake of the organizations themselves. That’s a civic necessity. Community journalism is good for communities.
I wish more people understood that the late '90s decision to create a class of untouchable online companies set the framework for the 21st century online economy and the cultural information breakdown we’re living through.
This has to change. And if these platforms go out of business, then so be it. New and better ones would then have space to emerge.
I’m tired of living in a world where Kenneth Zeran, and anyone in his shoes, is the loser, not the winner. What kind of world is that? We can do better. We must.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
