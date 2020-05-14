If you’ve gone jogging alone before, think back on that experience. Now, imagine that a truck with two men follows you and stops in the road, blocking your path.
They are focused on you, nothing else. They have some business with you, and you must quickly calculate whether they’re a threat. Does your race or gender matter in your encounter with two strangers? Of course, it does. Unfortunately, we confront different realities based on our race and sex. If you’re a woman and two strange men stop you alone on a road, then you have to worry that this encounter could turn ugly sexually. If you are a black man, you have to worry that you have been perceived as a problem or potential threat, that you somehow don’t belong in these strangers’ eyes.
But what about a white man like me? Yeah, I might get nervous, but if two white men stop me if I’m out walking or jogging, my first assumption is that they need directions, because they probably assume I belong on that road and have some knowledge of the area since I probably don’t live far away, because I’m jogging. It’s reasonable for me to assume this, because I’ve been stopped on roads more than once with a question about the area. It was no big deal.
But let’s face it, as Ahmaud Arbery jogged on that road and saw the truck stop, he knew these men weren’t needing directions. He knew what he faced was a big deal, because history has highlighted this awful fact repeatedly, the fact that one black American citizen after another has faced “you don’t belong around here” in so many terrible ways. And what did Arbery do? He tried to run around the truck. He tried to get out of there.
But Travis and Greg McMichael felt it was their right to take extreme acttion against Arbery. They felt vaguely wronged, because someone was in the area stealing things. And they wanted to control this problem with big action with all the firepower they needed. Would the McMichaels have approached a white 25-year-old jogger in this aggressive way? So what if he stopped and looked at a construction site? I’ve done as much out of curiousity. It hardly warrants being slain, does it? What did the father and son envision as they approached? Did they think they would apprehend the man, intimidate him in some way, or just straight up shoot him? Their adrenaline was surely flowing. They had their guns. The father was in the back of the pickup, which seems like a position you’d put yourself if you mean business with the gun. I doubt they ever imagined that their own lives would be ruined.
Imagine Arbery’s last moments. Imagine yourself in his shoes. You’re just trying to be in shape and going for a jog, but you are confronted by two armed strangers. You try to run around them. But you see a gun. You go for it, because you know it’s get that gun out of this man’s hands or die. The shots explode. You turn to try to run away, adrenaline carrying you a few feet. You collapse. Do you hear the men and see their faces as they turn your body? Do they whisper anything or shout? Do you see the sky? You are innocent and alone. You are somebody’s child. Think of your own mom, who saw you years ago at your most innocent. What would she say if she saw you taken down like that? (I’m not talking about Arbery. I’m talking about you and your mom.) How would your own mom feel for you to leave earth like this?
I put it this way, because this is humanity. We are all this. We are not separate in red blood, in loss, in pain. None of us are immune to disease. All of us are mortal and only on this earth together for a short time. If beings from another planet came, bringing harm, would we be so clingy to our hatreds and differences, or would we band together?
It’s just a truth that some people suffer in ways that aren’t felt by others. And to acknowledge the suffering of black Americans is not somehow a nullification of all the severe human sufferings of white people, who endure their own hardships in life. As I said, there’s no escape from suffering for any human. Life is sledgehammering millions of white lives right now, too. It’s brutal. But Arbery and his family and, well, black people in America, have lived with a troubling narrative for generations. Everyone, except actual racists, wants to be beyond our racial problems. And it can be incredibly tempting for white people to just proclaim it as not a problem anymore. But every decent effort of understanding requires role reversal, doesn’t it? If it was whites, not blacks, who had been enslaved, subject to Jim Crow, then witness to repeated killings where justice seemed abandoned, how would whites respond? I think many would feel appropriately aggrieved and cynical. Yes, it’s important to go on with your life and make the best of it you can. But it’s hard not to feel pained when terrible history seems like a continuance, not a history.
The murder of Arbery is a reminder of old darkness of spirit that remains too alive. His murder was recorded. When was it first seen by prosecutors? The fact that this video has existed and was ignored speaks to a real cover-up, which is dark in a similar way to the murder itself. The video evidence wasn’t enough, was it? No, it was the mass viewing of the video that led to arrests — the exposure of the sin, not the sin. The cover-up shows a continuance of an evil that has never truly been put to rest, as much as many of us wish to believe it has.
This country is going through a really hard time right now. We are all angry about a lot of things. I think we’re having to decide on so many levels if justice matters, if laws matter, if we agree anymore on basic right and wrong.
But shouldn’t we all agree that when we go for a jog, none of us should have to run for our lives, not matter who we are?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
