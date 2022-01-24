Like many millions of other folks, I’m watching Vladimir Putin and his potential invasion of Ukraine and repeating the question: What is he thinking?
If you grew up during the Cold War, then his saber rattling is shadowed by memories of the Soviet threat and the feeling of menace in the two words: Soviet Union. There was the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Bay of Pigs, the proxy wars, the arms race, the space race, the push for global dominance from two spheres of power. American life was shadowed by Soviet life and vice versa. We spent a lot of time in this country imagining what the Soviets were up to. We contemplated mutually assured destruction. We had get-under-your-desk drills at school for the potential nuclear strike.
There was such a tension about all of that. It was part of my grade-school experience — the Soviets. “I must break you,” Ivan Drago said to Rocky. And this seemed to represent Cold-War feelings. “We must break them,” was said both ways. I was fascinated but wary of all things Soviet and life behind the “Iron Curtain.”
And then it seemed over. The Berlin Wall fell. The Soviet Union collapsed and splintered. We could breathe easier. The threat seemed gone. They lost. We cheered. The old Soviets were humiliated. The Soviet empire was now back to just Russia. Former Soviet states, like Ukraine, were now their own countries. Imagine if America split in similar fashion, with Texas, California, Georgia, Florida now their own nations. Now, imagine a fight to take back Texas or Georgia. That’s how Ukranians are prepared to fight.
Putin comes from the Cold War, a former KGB man. It’s reasonable to think that the collapse of the Soviet Union and the American celebration of victory in the Cold War shaped him in a profound and bitter way. We celebrated their demise. And then we didn’t really think about it. Flip that. Think about our country splintering like theirs did. Now, imagine another country seeing our national collapse as their great victory, the fact that we fell apart. That’s what happened for them. They lost their “superpower” status and watched us toast in victory. If you don’t see the potential for intense and long-festering rage in that loss and humiliation, then you’re not putting yourself in the other set of shoes. You’re not considering the motivations of a two-decade Russian authoritarian who was shaped by that collapse, who now calls all the shots in his homeland and who has proven murderous and corrupt while keeping and expanding his power. If you think this guy is our friend, then you are willfully disregarding all of the historical context.
For Putin, a land grab of Ukraine isn’t just about land. It’s also a middle finger to an old Soviet nemesis, the United States of America. Putin clearly doesn’t think the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will do anything if he takes Ukraine. Mabye not, but NATO is essentially us. Remember, NATO was formed after WWII to protect Europe from Stalin’s Soviet Union. Stalin remained a threat to the world after WWII, especially to the war-weakened European countries. The United States was the muscle backing a rebuilding European against the war-hardened, hard-hearted Russian mass killer. Perhaps Stalin and the Soviets might have tried to overpower Europe just like Hitler did were it not for the Americans with the new bombs.
It’s been 77 years since we dropped atomic bombs on Japan and we’ve lived for an old-age human lifetime with the threat of “mutually assured destruction” keeping us out of a third world war.
But I’m concerned that the world has grown too forgetful about the old horrors of global conflict. Putin is exhibit A of that fact right now. He is like a poker player overly eager to go “all in,” believing that he can get his way by leveraging our fear of a massive escalation and global conflict. He’s right on this, for sure. Nobody, probably not Putin himself who enjoys his luxuries, wants a nuclear winter. No one wants the “everyone-loses” scenario, unless they are a suicidal madman. But if you are willing to push the line on Armageddon, then yeah, you can get some leverage. He knows this and is actually playing that end-times joker card. And that’s why his gamble with Ukraine is obscene.
Of course, Putin has a lot of control over how this all plays out, given that he’s instigating the crisis. But when troops are deployed, guns drawn, ships sailed, there’s an X factor introduced. When you gamble like he’s doing now, you introduce the X, the great unknown. The start of WWI was not a Pearl Harbor but a tragic cascading of events. And these days, you have to wonder with any escalation of conventional war between nuclear powers: when does one side pull out the ultimate weapon? If we dip our toe in that water, can we keep dry? Not only that, consider our own vulnerabilities right here. According to the United States Department of Homeland Security, Russian hackers have compromised U.S. energy networks since at least 2016. If we get into that kind of cyber battle, then we are in for some serious escalation of hostilities.
Maybe Putin thinks we won’t do a thing, but not doing anything in response to his aggressions also paves the way for more reckless gambles, more land grabs with nukes as leverage.
On top of all of this, how crazy is it that this crisis is largely ho hum to much of America right now? Of course, many people are paying attention. But having lived through the tail end of the Cold War, I find it amazing that this standoff with Russia over Ukraine feels like just more noise in the information chaos, just one more crisis story thrown on the massive bonfire of crisis stories in the 2020s. We have been traumatized by so much crazy news in recent years that we are too exhausted to focus intently on matters that used to transfix us. During the Cold War, a Russian leader acting this way would be the issue of our time, not just in the news, but in our personal discussions. Now, it’s the issue of a Tuesday until Wednesday brings something else. I think this situation really illustrates our new mental wiring. We’re just on a different attention bandwidth than decades ago.
This situation also reaffirms our need for more national focus on our monumental shared issues right now, and less attention to our divisive character worship or demonization, which is sending us into rabid-dog, foaming-mouth land, not to prosperity. Our reaction to a hostile, nuclear-armed adversary is serious business with high stakes that transcends domestic animosities. Putin is doing this now while our own country is fractured. He sees an opening. He wants to pull us down like the Soviet Union. He wants payback. I think that’s been an aim of his for a long time through various Republican and Democratic leaders. We can’t trust a thing he does as it relates to the U.S.
Unfortunately, the Cold War isn’t over. Putin won’t let it be. And it’s heating up. So is my temper. I’m so mad at this man for adding more stress and danger in such a stressful, dangerous time for the world. I want leaders for peace, not gamblers with chaos. He may have his personal reasons, but again, I’ll scream it: “What is he thinking?!”
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.