If you’re like me, you drive by one of our county’s 11 volunteer fire departments and you’re probably consumed in your own thoughts.
The fire hall sits there, then it’s gone in a blink as you drive by. You’re on your way to work, a grocery store, a church, a ball game. We are all in our routines, oblivious to countless things. That’s just life. We can’t think of everything at once. We’re considering what should be done first when we get to the office, or what should be added to the grocery list, or what show we’ll watch when we get to the house.
Then, bam!
A wreck happens.
Or, there’s smoke over the trees. It’s your home!
In these random moments, your routine is blown up. There’s an emergency. And your life is suddenly a weird, bad dream. It’s disorienting. It’s upsetting.
Thankfully, we have local law enforcement and EMS employees to help us in those times. But we also have a contingent of local folks who respond to your crisis for no pay.
Sometimes I pose the question to myself, even though I know the answer. Would I volunteer for fire or Rescue service?
No, I wouldn’t. I don’t want to deal with fire, which scares the hell out of me. I don’t want to be woken to race out of the house on a cold, rainy winter night. I don’t want to commit to the meetings, the training, the upkeep, the pulling away from family or fun, the danger, the randomness of it all. I think of the wrecks I’ve seen and the sick feeling I get whenever I view a truly messed-up vehicle and know that someone has likely died or suffered life-altering injuries. I don’t want to be up close on that suffering.
But 172 Madison County residents ask themselves that same question — and consider all the personal hardships that come with the commitment — and say, “Yes, I’ll do it — and for no pay.” And 33 of them also work on Rescue and respond to bad wrecks, missing persons, emergencies on the water, and a variety of other calls.
This is pretty neat, isn’t it?
I spend a lot of time thinking about our brains. What makes someone this way or that? I enjoy thinking like that. And yeah, it’s often related to someone else’s irrational view or unusual act, but it’s not always negative. Sometimes I think about why people do good things. What motivates them? Do you do this? Do you think about other people and wonder what makes them tick?
If so, think about fire and Rescue volunteers. And think about your own inner question: would I do it? It’s a weighing of values. How much of myself do I keep for myself, and how much do I give to others? We all face this question, right? We all deal with an inner struggle in that way. It’s hard. I realize that I cling to a lot of selfishness, whether it’s a good night’s sleep, money, the last word in an argument, whatever. But somewhere inside, these volunteers let go of something selfish and embrace something truly selfless to serve their community. And they do it in a big, big way.
Think of putting on heavy gear and going into a burning building or responding to a terrible accident to use the Jaws of Life to free a kid from a wrecked car — for no pay. That’s intense. And then there’s the countless hours of not-so-intense stuff that are required to be ready for the intense things: the training, the meetings, the maintenance of equipment. There is the promise of pension money a quarter century after you start, but that's hardly a paying job.
Consider that these departments were born out of previous residents in this county realizing a need. They watched their neighbors’ homes burn and they realized they needed to get organized in responding to the problem. The local government didn’t have the funds to go all in, and so citizens in this county’s communities began the process of piecemeal work, stacking improvement upon improvement, with volunteers offering a little of this and that.
The current fire departments in the county now have the momentum of years of hard work and planning in these 11 communities. The departments work together to respond to calls. They stretch services over a big geographic area. They are measured against paid departments and have ratings that back up their work.
They have the help of government now far more than they once did, but this county can’t afford a paid firefighting force. So Madison County and its citizens rely on volunteers in fire emergencies.
That will be tested in years to come. Growth is coming to this county, whether it’s wanted or not. This county is going to change. And there are going to be more calls, more emergencies. This will require considerable attention.
But whatever the future brings, the volunteers here are part of a long-standing community tradition of looking out for one another. If you really think about it, it’s one of the coolest things we have, a real manifestation of community spirit. That spirit is fed by selflessness and gratitude.
If this is a calling you feel, then perhaps consider signing up. If not, then see what you can offer in gratitude, whether it’s a contribution or just some kind words acknowledging what’s there for you if you face catastrophe.
As Danielsville Fire Chief Marc Perry said: “There are times when you’d like to just roll over and say ‘I’m going to get the next one.’ That’s not the way it works. You’re it. You got to get up and get it.”
That really takes something inside to live that way.
And I appreciate that inner drive that makes the county’s volunteers get up and get it. Don’t you?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
