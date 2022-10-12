Our system of government is failing at the national level. We have a legislative branch that is completely dysfunctional and unable to work in any cooperative way toward common goals. We have a judicial branch that seems increasingly under the sway of partisan politics. And we’ve become way too reliant on presidents, both Republican and Democrat, to represent our everything at the federal level. Our founders fought to rid ourselves of a king’s rule, but this nation seems determined to have a king again.

We want a simple fix to our deep, national dysfunctions. And so, every presidential election seems like a do-or-die for both sides of the political divide. We argue about Biden or Trump or whoever is in that office, but we never seem to reflect on the fact that our extreme cultural hysteria about the presidency these days is a sickness in itself. It’s evidence of a crumbling structure that needs attention beyond one person. One person will not fix us! It’s actually this belief — the notion that we can have a political savior — that is the disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.