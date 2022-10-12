Our system of government is failing at the national level. We have a legislative branch that is completely dysfunctional and unable to work in any cooperative way toward common goals. We have a judicial branch that seems increasingly under the sway of partisan politics. And we’ve become way too reliant on presidents, both Republican and Democrat, to represent our everything at the federal level. Our founders fought to rid ourselves of a king’s rule, but this nation seems determined to have a king again.
We want a simple fix to our deep, national dysfunctions. And so, every presidential election seems like a do-or-die for both sides of the political divide. We argue about Biden or Trump or whoever is in that office, but we never seem to reflect on the fact that our extreme cultural hysteria about the presidency these days is a sickness in itself. It’s evidence of a crumbling structure that needs attention beyond one person. One person will not fix us! It’s actually this belief — the notion that we can have a political savior — that is the disease.
Our founders wanted to break from a king, who serves himself, and give power to voters. Of course, who could vote was a major issue in itself, but the foundational principle of this country is the idea that citizens have a voice, which comes with a vote.
But that old pact seems threatened by our current political environment, where a number of those on the short end of elections are now going to profess that everything was rigged against them. That’s on the horizon. You know it. I know it. It’s plain as day.
And if our courts aren’t sufficient battlegrounds to settle such complaints, then where will it play out? Well, that’s rhetorical. We all know the answer. And I fear there are a number of people itching to see our elections resolved by violence, not by traditional means.
The whole system we’ve had for nearly 250 years ceases to exist if we get to a point where electoral defeats aren’t accepted. Yes, I’m thinking of 2020, but I’m really focused on 2024, perhaps this year as well. Are candidates going to accept a loss in a close, crucial race? Or are they going to try and fire up their supporters to take the seat violently?
When you get down to it, I think plenty of people are just completely sick of the status quo and are quite fine with the current system exploding and something new taking its place. I understand the appeal of blowing up the system. “Washington” is a dirty word. We want change. I desperately do, too. The system is broken and needs reform. Amen to that.
But a king’s rule would be a tragic direction for us to take. It will be the end of us as the United States. It will fracture us far beyond our current divisions. Plenty of countries are ruled by a strongman. In fact, democracy is an exception to this setup. World history has many authoritarians and very few democracies. This goes back to early humanity.
And there are familiar patterns to what happens when one man takes total power. First off, in the short term, things can be really good for some people. A person with absolute power has no bureaucracy stopping him from making changes. There’s no red tape. So, drastic changes are easy. And this can be beneficial, especially for those loyal to the king. It’s typical to hear about how an authoritarian came in and made positive changes in some way. Those changes are easy, because the previous clogged process is gone. In the early days, there will be people shouting, “see how great this is!”
But the process for determining power is also gone when a dictator takes over. So, that means there’s only one thing that matters: loyalty. And when loyalty takes over, merit dies. So does truth. If you are loyal, you are within the “in” group. If you’re not, then you are the outsider. And this means there’s always the threat of revolution hanging over the dictator’s head, which often means literally his head. The dictator tends to face a violent end, not a peaceful retirement. So he will go to extremes to retain power. This means the creation of a surveillance state to monitor potential revolutionaries. And any act of disloyalty is criminalized. For instance, protest some policy in public, and well, you go to jail. Such policies raise tension levels to extremes. And loyalists treat the disloyal with brutality to keep them in line at the order of the king. The only rule of law is what the king determines, which is what is best for him.
This absolute power is coupled with increasing paranoia. If you call all the shots, then you have to worry about everyone who hates this. You have to worry about everyone who may become disloyal. So everyone in the inner circle of the king must make a show of loyalty and keep the ruler pleased. This means no one wants to tell that person the truth. “Hey, your plan failed,” is not something anyone wants to say to the all powerful. This means truth dies in the realm of power. There’s poor information given to the decision maker. This dumbs down the whole government. The king then makes increasingly stupid decisions and must find scapegoats for his own actions. Meanwhile, he knows there’s increasing discontent, which leads to further paranoia, which leads to more brutality and poor decisions. It’s an ego spiraling out of control. Ultimately, the king leads his nation into some grand battle to force people to declare their absolute loyalty, leading to personal catastrophe and death for multitudes of families, all in service of one ego.
This process has played out over and over again across human history, including with Vladimir Putin right now.
Eventually, the despot is overthrown and everyone who was an insider during the king’s rule is now an outsider and faces brutality from the previously brutalized.
This is the process of dictatorship and authoritarian rule. Our founders new this process was barbaric. They witnessed it. They wanted none of it. They wanted better. So they gave us the gift of structure, which established the peaceful transfer of power, which hinges on the good faith act of letting go when you don’t win.
The answer to our problems is not in the hands of one man. It’s within us. It’s in individuals such as yourself being engaged in the betterment of your community. It’s in being involved and caring about what happens — not giving into that easy blind malice for others that can consume us— but in embracing the idea that this flawed place is still special and could be even better with good-faith efforts. That’s what our election process represents. And if it’s treated in bad faith, then we’re on a really destructive path.
I feel a mix of dread for what’s to come and hope. I want to believe in something better than a king’s rule, which is where we’ve been trending for quite some time. I hope others see there’s real patriotism in appreciating and maintaining what the founders created, an escape from a king’s rule.
