There’s a Depression-era radio that sits on top of our bookcase. It’s about two feet tall and has an east-west, north-south dial, but you can’t pick up any station. The loose battery wires hold no charge.

Sometimes I imagine being able to shake that thing awake, resuscitate the Rip Van Winkle of a radio through the wall socket. I picture the other end of the radio wave, the announcer of yesteryear breathing into a large microphone and holding a yellowed newspaper. He reads the names of the long gone to the radio listeners. I picture the house as it was when the radio talked and imagine a bucket and hands busy shelling peas on the porch as the old news turns to gospel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.