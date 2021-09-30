When George W. Bush stood on the rubble of the World Trade Center with a bullhorn declaring that we would get whoever attacked us, emotion ruled. And how could it not? It was a time of intense shock, sorrow and anger.
The emotions were raw and straight forward, but the decisions were more nuanced. Unlike Pearl Harbor, this was not an attack by another country on our nation. When Japan hit us in 1941, it was clear which country did it. But when 9/11 happened, we soon learned that 15 of the 19 attackers were Saudi Arabians. Osama bin Laden was also a Saudi. So, should we attack Saudi Arabia? The Saudi royal family has been two-faced with us for a long time. And the quick U.S. dismissal of the Saudis when looking at the attacks has always been troubling. There appears to be far more smoke there than with Saddam Hussein, who was never shown to have a link to 9/11. To ignore potential Saudi government connections seemed like willful blindness in favor of oil considerations. Still does, honestly. The relationship with that oil-rich country has been strange under multiple administrations.
After we learned al Qaeda was responsible for 9/11, there was a distinction to make: Was this a group of criminals who should be treated as mass murderers and pursued in a police action? Or, did this attack require a full-on war against the leadership and forces of another country, even if no other nation directly attacked us?
This was an obvious issue at the time. Plenty of people saw the gravity of that distinction. The Soviet Union basically collapsed amid its entanglement in Afghanistan. That lesson was fresh. If we limited pursuit to the people directly responsible for the attack, then we would not be in a war but a hunt for criminals. If we broadened the enemy to the Taliban, then it would be a war and long-term occupation. The Taliban is and was truly awful. And there’s always a case to make for liberating people from their oppressors in other lands. But that’s also proven a complicated matter for empires throughout history, who have often paid dearly for those decisions as many citizens in such places have paid terribly, too.
Truth is, after 9/11, anything short of a full-on war wasn’t going to satisfy the deep national want for revenge. So it was emotion that drove the big decision, not policy or strategy. Getting bin Laden and his criminal gang was the initial task, but after we went to war, bin Laden escaped through the mountains. And he hid for years as we moved on to nation building in Afghanistan and Iraq. The hunt for bin Laden seemed a secondary matter for years. This was inexplicable and infuriating. If we sought to expel the Taliban for support of bin Laden, why not also be more forceful with the Pakistani government where we knew he fled? Ultimately, Obama made the call to kill bin Laden in Pakistan in a sneak attack, which risked a conflict with the nuclear nation. But if we initially went with a police action in 2001, a mass murder criminal pursuit against a specific guilty group, not a broader state war, this hunt could have continued after Tora Bora, where the terrorist escaped, without so many lives lost and trillions spent elsewhere. Focus could have been put more directly onto Pakistan and the 9/11 mass murderer who fled there.
Our leaders, without much debate, decided we would spend two decades with the stated aim of preparing the Afghan army to defend their nation against the Taliban, who continued fighting to retake control. We heard talk of the progress being made in getting them ready. But what purpose did the continued war serve for the U.S.? This question was stubbornly avoided for years. Finally, Donald Trump set in motion the withdrawal from Afghanistan. And that needed to happen. When the Biden Administration carried through with that plan, it unraveled quickly in disastrous fashion. Two decades of preparation of the Afghan army collapsed in 10 days. It was a true tragedy, with so many people lost or left in treacherous situations. But both the initiation of a withdrawal by Trump and the actualization of that withdrawal by Biden were necessary, because we didn’t need to be there long-term from the outset. It was a mistake not to treat 9/11 as a mass murder instead of a state war. Yes, the withdrawal was a fiasco, just as it would also be a tragedy if the U.S. withdrawal were far smoother and less embarrassing for us but accompanied by a multi-year civil war in Afghanistan with the same result and far more deaths. The point being: once you’re occupying another country, there’s no easy way out. That was determined in 2001, not 2021. And the same would be true in 2041.
All of this leads back to the bigger picture: what is the U.S. role in this world in this century? I’m confused about it, but it feels like our leaders have been, too. And 9/11 did absolutely nothing to clarify this. In fact, it cluttered our thinking, because it introduced rage as our first point of interest. Revenge. Obviously, yes, revenge is warranted after something like 9/11. But revenge is not a good guiding principle over the years. Rage is not a long-term plan. And yet in the years since that attack, it seems like rage has soaked into culture’s lifeblood. This feels like a 9/11 legacy. It doesn’t feel good to be so soaked in it as a culture. And we desperately need to find something better in ourselves than our festering rage.
When it comes to international affairs, are we guided by some moral basis, a belief in basic human rights that we want to see elsewhere, or are we governed by securing our financial interests, or are we interested in the display of power and might to keep others from challenging us? I’m asking this, because we can’t be unthinking or blind on such things, not if we truly want to be a real force for good in the world in this century. There is injustice and oppression in so many places that warrant action if we are truly the world’s police. So when is action right, when is it wrong? And why do we not talk more about this to be clear on such matters? For all our partisan fighting, we sorely lack important policy debates that are desperately needed. I want to hear such debates on a wide variety of issues and not just between two aged men on a stage before an emotionally fraught nation every four years. We need way more C-SPAN, way less cable news. More sober talk, less insane screaming.
We ask men and women to die for the country — that ultimate sacrifice. And sometimes they are asked to do this in truly confusing circumstances, where goals aren’t clear. This is so tragic on so many levels.
That’s why emotion, even the raw rage after something like 9/11, can’t be the guiding force in our world affairs. We need logical clarity clearly expressed, not just at the outset but in a continued way in any conflict. And if that clarity leaves, we don’t need to linger with a bad decision. Leaders always owe that to troops, not just their condolences when families face the unthinkable. Leaders that fail to face this lead to more families facing the unthinkable. That’s not OK. And that’s why right decisions are so necessary from the outset and can’t be purely emotional.
Beyond that, we need leaders who aren’t split into warring factions, unable to think of the U.S. as a whole, not as two teams. If leaders are logical in a big-picture way, they’ll absolutely see this. If they’re emotional in petty ways, they surely won’t.
We deserve big-picture thinking from them, not pettiness. But we should do the same, right? Are we capable? Don’t we need to be? Isn’t it at least worth trying?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
