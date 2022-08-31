I went to see my parents in Macon this past weekend, and my dad had saved an Aug. 14 New York Times article for me about Commerce, Georgia.
There was a photo of downtown Commerce, where I actually used to produce this newspaper for a few years, and by chance, my old office was in the picture. In the sky above that building, the Times had typed on top of the photo: “Welcome to the Battery Belt: Commerce, GA., is at the center of the electric vehicle revolution — and the quest to make truck lovers everywhere want a pickup that plugs in.”
The article focused a lot on the Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric vehicle that can go from 0-60 in about four seconds. Cody Cain, the general manager at Billy Cain Ford, told the Times that the Lightning is “an unbelievable vehicle” and that it doubles as a mobile generator.
But it’s really pricy, with Ford announcing that the 2023 Lightning trucks will range between $47,000 to $97,000. The average electric vehicle runs about $66,000. The federal government has announced tax credits for $7,500 for people buying electric vehicles, but that still won’t begin to bring such vehicles into the price range of so many people, including yours truly.
In the broad sense, we are in the early stages of trying to transition from fuel-based to electric vehicles. The intent is to slow rising temperatures and prevent climate catastrophe. And even those who deny climate change have to recognize that we would be well served by ending our energy dependence on nations like Saudi Arabia.
In that way, the SK battery plant in Commerce off I-85 is not just a business, but an investment in a national strategy of sorts. Meanwhile, the Rivian plant planned in Morgan and Walton counties is the biggest single industrial project in state history and is expected to produce 400,000 electric vehicles a year. Rivian aims to begin production in early 2024.
Of course, electric vehicles are still in the novelty phase of development. And until the price point comes down, EV won’t take off. New technology tends to work that way, starting out expensive and then prices ultimately dropping. Even calculators were costly when they were first on the scene.
It’s unclear how long it will take to bring EV costs in range for most folks like me. That depends largely on the availability of supplies, such as lithium. And while I like the idea of a zero-emissions vehicle, I don’t believe that those vehicles should be considered so simplistically. There’s quite a lot of energy expended in the lithium mining and other processes to produce the vehicles. So carbon emissions in the production processes should be factored into green-energy calculations.
And while there are some obvious upsides to electric vehicles, there will be a ripple effect, too, which won’t be great for everyone. For instance, think about how much is financed off fuel taxes. What would replace that revenue stream for infrastructure upgrades?
I certainly don’t have a crystal ball and can’t say exactly how the EV trend will go in the next 10-to-15 years, but it’s clear that Northeast Georgia is already facing an onslaught of change. We’ve got Atlanta growth pushing at us from the west. We have people moving in from elsewhere in the country, who find our inflated housing prices still considerably cheaper than the prices in their states.
Now, with SK and Rivian locating in northeast Georgia, we could see more EV-related businesses trying to locate nearby. Why not Madison County? Obviously, that’s a question with plenty of complications. But a community can recognize the electric-vehicle wave and make it a priority to do as much as possible to identify and contact complementary businesses related to EV about locating in the county. For decades, we’ve talked about how commercial growth is needed to offset property taxes for homeowners. And we are seeing major commercial and residential growth in Jackson County and along I-85. It makes sense to actively pursue EV industry if this area is indeed a focal point of a vehicle revolution.
But all that is scary, too, isn’t it? Think of how upset many folks are in the vicinity of the planned Rivian plant. The development will transform that rural area. I know we would face major conflict here, too, if that company wanted to come to Madison County, not Morgan County.
It’s never completely simple, is it?
But what EV-related businesses might benefit the county at a smaller scale than Rivian? As that project ramps up, it’s worth contemplating what could be pursued here to complement it.
This is just where my mind is as I think about Madison County’s ongoing update of the county comprehensive plan. There is a lot of activity outside of the county’s boundaries that is going to affect properties within the county. And that push from outside doesn’t just need to be residential. Madison County can’t afford to be the bedroom community for commercial growth in other counties around us. For the county’s long-term economic health, it needs to be an active participant in commercial growth.
While we talk about the comprehensive plan and the county’s future, it seems prudent to ask where this county will sit in the electric-vehicle market, simply as consumers or somewhere in the production end, too. It’s one of those big-picture questions I think is worth pondering as Northeast Georgia has national attention for its EV activity.
And no, the 2023 Lightning is not for me, unless perhaps it’s a 2023 vehicle in the year 2038. Now, we’re talking my speed.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
