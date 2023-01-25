I don’t want to see the elderly starve. I want to see old people get the care they need.
Those are simple principles. And I think we can generally agree with those goals as a society. We can, right?
It’s easy to forget that Social Security was established to help old people have basic necessities when they could no longer work, because too many elderly people were truly suffering without it prior to the program. Medicare was created because the elderly are at a terrible disadvantage on the health insurance market. Think of no Medicare and consider how much the premiums for a 78-year-old with a heart condition would be on the open market. Of course, think of health insurance premiums in general these days. Truly a racket, but that’s another column.
Now, consider how many elderly people there are in this country. The Baby Boomer generation is the biggest in this country’s history. They’re moving out of the work force. It stands to reason that both Social Security and Medicare face incredible financial challenges as Baby Boomers cause a bulging belly in both programs.
That’s a legitimate issue that needs serious attention from sober-minded thinkers of all political persuasions. How do we care for our elderly, and how do we pay for it? This is one of the fundamental political dilemmas of our time.
But how much real talk do you hear about this? Honestly, who’s treating this with the attention it deserves? Do we continue the status quo? Do we blow up these programs and tell old people to just deal with hunger and lack of care? Do we make cuts elsewhere to cover these costs? What do we actually do? This is a real problem. It gets to the heart of our value systems, too. We need to talk about this stuff. We desperately do.
But I can tell you what doesn’t need to happen. Don’t park the family truck on the railroad track with a train approaching and demand your spouse concede to all your demands or else the family is going to be obliterated together. I’d call that a bad-faith negotiating tactic. Wouldn’t you? If all we have as a country at this point is the murder-suicide style of negotiating, then we’re in a bad spot.
Our Congress has a choice to make, do we default on our existing debts? The “debt ceiling” issue boils down to a decision on whether actual bills get paid or not. The “debt ceiling” is a legislative limit on the amount of national debt that can be incurred by the U.S. Treasury, thus limiting how much money the federal government may pay on the debt it already borrowed. In a nutshell, it’s not about what future debt is incurred. It’s about paying existing debts.
In simple terms, future credit card use must be addressed. Absolutely. But you still need to pay what you already charged on the card. If Republicans play a game of chicken with the default train in order to cut Social Security and Medicare, then there’s a bigger debate that needs to be had, which I alluded to before: How do we take care of our elderly and how do we pay for it? It’s right to demand discussion of this huge issue. Please! But it’s not right to play chicken with the U.S. position as the leader of the global economy. That’s fiscally reckless, not conservative.
It also lacks an awareness of the bigger picture. We take for granted the international financial power of the U.S. since WWII. The Bretton Woods Agreement after the war pegged all currencies to the dollar’s value. This created stability in the international currency exchange market, and it also set up the U.S. dollar as the number one global currency. Countries park their money in dollars. They trade with our currency. This is such a powerful boost to the U.S. economy and has been for generations. When you play chicken with debt defaults due to partisan warfare, you gamble with the post WWII arrangement of the dollar being the most trusted currency in the world. And if you think running up our debts is bad, you’re right. But if you don’t also think losing our position as the global currency of choice would be categorically worse than a high credit card bill, then you might not be seeing the whole picture. This is the gamble House Republicans will make if they push the game of chicken on a debt default. A default would signal to the globe that the U.S. will renege on its debts and that the dollar isn’t what you thought it was. It will be the alarm to the world that a new system is needed, that the U.S. is so divided on itself that it can’t be trusted with the money. In the immediate term, it will also cause severe market upheaval.
Instead, we need to talk about our national budget. We need adults, not juveniles showboating and being crazy. I’ve actually seen budget talks work at a local level. It can be done by human beings. We need to demand that adults act like adults. And if we can’t ever get there, then you know what? Maybe we can’t be trusted as global leaders. It’s time we step up and be better than all this nonsense.
We need to ask: How do we care for our elderly, our veterans, our children, our disabled? How do we pay for our military efficiently without serving as a limitless trough for defense contractors? How do we look at a budget and determine sensible ways to cut expenses?
Well, it isn’t going to happen unless we sit down together and work in good faith for the betterment of a nation. I’m so, so furious that this seems like such a far-fetched, unrealistic goal. Seriously, are we that lost? Well, yes, we are. I know the answer to my own rhetorical question.
But how are we found? That’s the question we all need to ask. Not how do we destroy “them?” Seriously, how do we get to something better? Well, all I know with certainty is that it doesn’t come with all this hate. I can assure you of that. Our strength comes with the opposite.
And the blindness to this simple fact is hard to bear. Hate tanks us all. Love lifts us. It’s so simple and yet so difficult. But I hope for people to keep trying.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
