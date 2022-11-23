Time can feel like a really annoying person in my life, always tapping me on the shoulder, saying, “Hey, don’t forget about me.” Now, every holiday arrives with an “it’s already here?” It seems the calendar is on a downslope, with days rolling fast. And here’s another Thanksgiving speeding by this week.

On Friday, the pressure officially begins to make a material show of importance to those we love at Christmas. At Thanksgiving, we feel no such pressure. We just get together to talk and eat.

