Some want the easy paperback in one hand. They recline on a sofa with the light-weight novel of romance or murder — or some mixture of the two — transporting them from dull den to detective’s eyes.
Some want only the classics, feeling as though they must sponge up each line of the Western Canon. They gaze only upon what has stood the test of time. Others seek out the new greats, exploring what upstart writer will carry the spark of a Cormac McCarthy, an Annie Proulx, a Richard Price.
Some want to know about black holes, the fact that time can actually bend, the possibilities of life on other planets. They want to know about the oceans, the alien-looking animals beneath those waves, the volcanoes that spew out the earth’s hot blood. They want to understand tornadoes and poisonous snakes that wade through weeds.
Some want to dive deeper into today’s crazed political world. We see the daily news, but books offer a more detailed account of how these newsmakers think.
Some want to know what John Adams wrote to his wife, how Napoleon’s men lost their toes, then their lives in the cold of Russia. The realist has little time for fiction, though contemplating the days long gone is an act of imagination, too.
Some want the self-help guide to weight loss, to home improvements, to identifying the trees on their road. Others want technical help for desktop publishing or managing their new hot dog hut.
Some see Curious George ring the fire bell when he wasn’t supposed to, see the pop up books with friendly grizzlies or see the silly hats of Dr. Seuss.
Some want crossword puzzles and word games — pleasant escapes for travel and waiting rooms. Some want a book of jokes. Some want the book of Job.
Some write our books, seeing their names on the shelves. They pour something out from inside, plowing forward despite the self doubt, the real potential for failure. Who hasn’t stared at a blank page and felt that powerful nothing staring back? To complete the book, well, that is a journey few make.
But some just feel the weight of the books on their back, waiting for a moment to sling down those shackles and run to freedom, away from school, away from responsibility.
And many choose never to notice books at all. They feel it’s a world not worth exploring, not rich with possibility, not related to their own breathing in and out.
Our literacy rates are important, not just so kids can score well on tests and so our community can have a solid work force in years to come. Those things matter, but books are valuable because they are a true portal into other lives. They are the best way to see through other eyes, which is a great way to learn more about ourselves, too, and what we really think. When we’re students and being tested constantly, learning can feel like a chore, like a thing we can’t wait to escape, that pressure of being assessed. I felt that so intensely during grade school. But this only lasts for a few years and when the tests stop, the learning doesn’t need to, not by a long shot. I enjoy meeting people in their 70s and 80s who are still students in life, trying to understand more and more.
Books pass down knowledge and good company from one generation to another. That has been true for centuries now. And the digital age won’t wipe that out, even though it has altered it dramatically.
There’s a beautiful world of words that has so much to do with all of us, whether we choose to see it or not. It’s a vast universe and worth taking the time to explore.
And don’t forget that there’s the Madison County Library, a rich local resource where people are eager to help you do that. Don’t forget that the library matters — and not just with books, but with all sorts of activities and other resources. Find more information at http://www.athenslibrary.org/madison.
And oh yeah, here’s a book recommendation: check out Jack London if you haven’t already. I recently read White Fang. The mind of a wolf is fascinating to explore. The imaginative journey is amazing. And that’s just one colorful creature in a vast landscape of books.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
