“I’ll be there licketysplit.”
It's been a long time since I heard this phrase, but I used to hear it some, and I still wonder: What measurement of time is licketysplit? Is it anywhere close to a “jiffy?”
Do you ever say something and then wonder what in the world it really means? For instance, who is exactly is Betsy in “Heavens to Betsy!” This is hardly used anymore. It used to be a polite way of saying, “Holy @#$%!” Of course, we all say peculiar stuff without really thinking about it. But if you take notice, you’ll recognize that there are many words and phrases we use that fall in and out of style.
Here are some of my observations on the words we use:
•Growing up in Macon, I had never heard of the car “boot.” But I’ve heard people around here use this word for the car trunk. I remember the first time I heard “put it in the boot,” being really puzzled, wondering what country footwear had to with suitcase storage. Likewise, I didn’t realize that people used to call the car accelerator, “the foot feed.” This makes me think of a foot that’s literally hungry for speed.
•I read a column recently about some phrases that are no longer used. A phrase that once had meaning was “store bought.” In the old days, something that was bought at a store was an exception to the rule. Many things were homemade or homegrown. “Store bought” had some distinction to it. Now, the opposite is true. Something made at home seems more special.
•Here’s one phrase I use a good bit, particularly when my computer malfunctions: “It’s gone haywire.” But what does “haywire” really mean? Well, according to James Rogers’ “Dictionary of Cliches,” this expression comes from Maine logging camps, where workers saved the wire from baled hay and used it for repairing things and for makeshift tools. “A camp that was notoriously poor in its equipment came to be known as a haywire camp; and from this usage it spread to mean broken, busted, sick, crazy, no-good and a score of other things, none of them praiseworthy.”
•Whenever my friends and I would go out on the town during my teenage years, we’d say we were “going off” together. A guy and girl would “go out,” but friends would “go off.” Apparently this was a Macon colloquialism. A friend of mine here thinks that “going off” sounds more like something a posse’ might do with guns and a grudge, rather than a typical social activity for friends.
•When we needed food, our family would say we were “going to the grocery.” We never thought it was strange to omit “store” from the phrase. But it’s been pointed out to me that you wouldn’t say you were “going to the hardware.”
•I’ve always found it peculiar that some people make words plural for no apparent reason, such as “we went to Krogers.”
•While people always refer to “y’all” as the defining word of the South, I can think of another word that’s equally Southern — “fixin’,” such as: “I’m fixin’ to eat supper.” This makes perfect sense to us. “Fixin’” means that you’re getting the idea fixed in your head that you’re about to take some action. But, apparently, folks in other parts of the country find that word quite peculiar. However, I take notice when I hear “yous’ guys” or “pop” for a Coke or “come go with.”
•Whenever I used bad grammar as a child, I was always corrected by my parents. But over the years, I’ve noticed, too, that bad grammar can add a dramatic flare to a statement. For instance, “you best behave” sounds a lot more imposing than “you better behave.” And, “I ain’t” sounds more emphatic than “I am not.”
•Look online and you can find some pretty interesting archaic words. Here are some that I found: “mayhap=perhaps,” “gardyloo=warning cry,” “eyne=eyes,” “fain=happy” “gramercy=expression of gratitude or surprise” and “ruth=pity, remorse or sorrow.” Another word on the “Forthright’s Forsoothery” list of archaic words was “nary,” meaning “not a one or not at all,” but I still hear “nary” from time to time. “Did you see any deer?” “No, nary a one.”
Of course, if we were transported in time, forward or backward, we’d run into language barriers, because the words and phrases we regularly use are always evolving, even if we don’t really perceive it.
If you stop and think about it, there are all sorts of subtleties in the words we use. And those little peculiarities, those little nuances in speech, can tell us a lot about our time and place.
But I still wonder, who in the world is Betsy? Will somebody tell me licketysplit?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
