We have these local spring-cleaning events, such as the recycling event at the county government complex April 23, and the current free tire disposal service at the transfer station through May 5.
These are good things, but they put me in mind of a bad thing in our lives that always gripes me, littering. Have you ever driven down a road and seen an abandoned couch? I can’t help but picture the unloading. What makes a person think it’s OK to dump furniture just off the road? Do they see it as a potential rest-stop for hitchhikers? And what’s up with people just dumping tires by the road or in a creek? Are you like me and amazed at what people throw out, cups and cans, fast-food sacks, bags of trash, all kinds of junk?
Thankfully, we have people clean up the roads regularly, whether it’s well-meaning citizens who volunteer their time or inmate crews who get out of jail to do the roadside work.
But why in the world is this even necessary?
When I see litter on the roadside, I can’t help but contemplate the word “trashy.” Many people use that word for other people. It can be applied in truly hurtful ways that really aren’t fair at all. I don’t care for such simple summaries of others. I think the great ease some have in calling other people “trash” is in itself very “trashy.”
But there’s no denying that the world is full of trashy acts and trashy attitudes.
And when it comes to people who throw their trash out the window, how can they argue with someone who uses the word “trashy?” They cannot come back with anything, because the evidence of their action sits roadside.
I cannot imagine throwing my coffee cup out the window, or just tossing that fast food bag in the roadside weeds. An apple, a boiled peanut shell — these things were OK. You toss an apple in the weeds and some creature will likely appreciate it. These things are naturally of the earth. Still, even biodegradable refuse requires some thought, too. I wouldn’t toss an apple out the window in town. A discarded apple in some trees off a country road is one thing; it’s quite another in the Ingles parking lot. To me, one is OK, one is littering, depending on where you are.
But I think the best rule in general is to just hold onto what you have until you get home.
If your house is trashy, that’s your business. If the inside of your car looks like a pigpen, then OK. Unless I live with you, or pay for your car, who am I to question you?
But some people don’t draw a distinction between private and public space. People recognize that throwing their debris out the window is a crime that can land them a hefty fine. But the odds of getting caught are pretty slim. And generally no one will see or know. Given the anonymity they enjoy, people feel free to do as they please. If a crowd watched, they wouldn’t toss the Burger King bag. They certainly wouldn’t do it in front of a cop. But if getting caught is the only thing keeping you from doing wrong, then you are lacking something inside.
There is a kinship between the guy who throws that cup out the window and the man who abandons unwanted animals on the side of the road. The same spirit of carelessness is there, just to a different degree. The same spirit is there in the company that spouts out pollution with no effort to look out for surrounding residents.
We look at anti-littering campaigns as bland public service announcements. But there is a deeper, darkness of spirit linked to littering. It is a brother of greater troubles in this world, a lack of care about community, about others.
I don’t think anyone is “trash.” But many people show a trashy attitude. And when I see some guy hurl his McDonald’s coffee cup in front of my car, I see it as just one small sneeze linked to a big sickness in this world.
Don’t be part of that. And remember to take advantage of what the county offers this spring to get rid of your unwanted items.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
