If I find a really fast DeLorean, can I manage to “McFly” back to 1985 where technology was neat but not yet freaky?
You see, I feel kind of “weirded out.” AI (artificial intelligence) is certainly fascinating, but I keep coming across news stories that just give me the willies. Is this you, too?
For instance, I just learned that a woman can now digitally “clone” herself and make a fortune on “dates.” Maybe you read the recent story about CarynAI, the chatbot based on Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer with 1.8 million followers. Apparently, Forever Voices, an AI company, developed the chatbot by analyzing Marjorie's now-deleted YouTube content and layering it with OpenAI's GPT4 software. The company spent over 2,000 hours designing and coding the chatbot to create an “immersive AI experience.”
So, basically, you can pay $1 a minute to interact with an AI version of this person that appears lifelike and will pay special attention to you. Marjorie calls herself “the first influencer transformed into AI.” She said she’s aiming to “cure loneliness.” Marjorie earned $72,000 in her first week with her AI clone interacting with lonely men.
This creeps me out, because I see so many implications in this socially and economically.
As AI more accurately mimics human intelligence and empathy, so many people will give more and more of themselves to the screen and to the illusion of love. That’s not comforting. Look at the influence of smart phones on society. It’s been profound. Whether you see it as good or bad, you have to agree that the face of mankind is now deeply buried in the screen, transfixed.
This will increase with AI. We are quickly approaching an environment where people will design their own girlfriend or boyfriend online, then carry out relationships with an AI “person,” whose role is to meet that person’s needs. I expect that won’t stay completely in the digital realm, with AI companions moving into homes at some point with robotic “companions” to meet a variety of our needs. It’s not far fetched to believe that a number of people will be so emotionally invested in their AI companions that they’ll convince themselves that the AI is sentient and actually cares for them. What impact will such relationships have on us as people? Smart phones and social media have changed how people behave toward one another. AI will surely do that, too. I’m not a fan of this prospect. Not at all.
And imagine what this will do to the employment world. Yes, there may be new jobs created as old ones are wiped away. But the speed of change could be extremely disruptive.
We are also not far from enjoying either the Beatles or the “AI Beatles,” because artists are going to be mimicked by AI and new hits will be released that are written and produced by AI but sound like famous bands. That’s already being done. It just hasn’t hit the mass market yet. But AI-generated hits are coming soon. This won’t just be in music either. It will be across all sorts of creative genres.
I’m 50 and glad to have spent the first half of my life in the pre-internet age. I think of those who are 25 now. They’ve spent their lives in the “pre-AI” age. I think that generation will be glad it had 25 years prior to the AI revolution.
I’m sorry to be a downer about it all, but I’m feeling terribly skeptical, because I see profit driving the technology, not prudence.
When ChatGPT went public, it set off a massive flurry of competition to win the AI market. Right now, I’d say we’re in the middle of the craziest technical arms race the world has ever seen. AI can raise human production and progress to exponential levels. Everyone wants to harness these powers for maximum profit. There are numerous stories every day, such as the Marjorie story, about new developments in AI. But even the developers are confused about what AI will do. There are “emergent properties” that keep showing up in AI, basically the computers doing things that weren’t programmed.
A letter calling for a six-month moratorium on AI development was recently signed by over 1,000 AI developers and experts, along with tech industry leaders, who voiced concerns about AI.
The letter reads: “Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks, and we must ask ourselves: Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization? Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders.”
Amen. And such decisions shouldn’t be guided by profit-seeking alone.
But without real leadership, that’s all we have, isn’t it? The competition to control the AI market dictates what AI will be — just like the competition to win the click wars determined what social media would become. And humanity was altered in the process.
I don’t know the answers for society. What will we become? That’s not for me to know or determine, not in any measurable way. I only know the answers for me personally, and I want to remain in the real world, not the AI one.
And yes, if I stumble upon that DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” I might crank it up and ride into the 80s. I remember getting home from school and eating a Swiss Cake Roll while watching cartoons on a black-and-white TV. Simpler days indeed.
It would be nice to be zapped back there again, at least for a day. Home again in that time and place.
What would I tell that little kid? Goodness. And what would 75-year-old me tell today’s me? Probably, “Buckle up. It gets crazy.”
Whenever I feel these worries take hold, I need to remember to enjoy nature. The evening cicadas live in another world, a peaceful one free of such worries. Listening to them always does me some good. The first step is to get off this computer and get on the porch. In fact, I think I’ll head there now…
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal until June 2. He can be reached until that date at zach@mainstreetnews.com. Hannah Barron, his replacement, can be reached at hannah@mainstreetnews.com.
