Hello, neighbors. I think my least-favorite time of day is seven minutes before my alarm goes off, and I am wide awake. Or, maybe I love that time of day, as I can’t seem to wait for it to happen at least five out of the five days of a workweek. Even on the rare occasion when I let my alarm do its actual job of rousing me, I am always socks-on, shoes-on, out of bed no more than 30 seconds after the alarm. I have very little trouble waking up and getting up, typically no coffee required.

In spite of having the world’s worst superpower, many people who know me might say I am not a morning person. Perhaps they’re right: in answer to one of the age-old questions, I think I do prefer a sunset to a sunrise, especially during winter. Please! Allow me to explain such a mildly controversial statement…

