Hello, neighbors. I think my least-favorite time of day is seven minutes before my alarm goes off, and I am wide awake. Or, maybe I love that time of day, as I can’t seem to wait for it to happen at least five out of the five days of a workweek. Even on the rare occasion when I let my alarm do its actual job of rousing me, I am always socks-on, shoes-on, out of bed no more than 30 seconds after the alarm. I have very little trouble waking up and getting up, typically no coffee required.
In spite of having the world’s worst superpower, many people who know me might say I am not a morning person. Perhaps they’re right: in answer to one of the age-old questions, I think I do prefer a sunset to a sunrise, especially during winter. Please! Allow me to explain such a mildly controversial statement…
The Sun is my favorite thing. For as long as I live, I doubt I will ever lose my fascination with the idea of living so close to a star. Looking up at the night sky, thousands of points shine, and, although familiar yet scattered, their light is cold. They warm untold other skies, but the Sun is our star — what a treasure! No matter the season, I happily take note of the heat it brings, its feeling on my skin. I like the word “sunbathe,” as it seems so fitting for what I like to do while standing, sitting, lying, or really just doing anything outside during the daytime.
However, what really captures my spirit is the Sun’s light. How impossibly bright it is! Perhaps I’m thinking too plainly, but experiencing its dazzling power on any given sunlit day is a true wonder. Lighting half of an entire planet is nothing short of amazing. For me, adding to its allure is the fact that the Sun is one of the very few things we can see but not look at. Well, unless you’re Travis Moak, and you saved your paper solar eclipse glasses from 2017 just so you can gaze at your lovely star anytime you want! True story.
Standing in opposition to winter winds, the least-enjoyed element of the season, I never quite seem to get my fill of a winter sunset. Trees colored Garfield-orange. The last shadows of the day stretched across the ground, made longer because leafless branches allow for a few moments of extra light. The deep clarity of an evening sky, the fiery rim of the horizon giving way to the calming purple of early night light. Many are the times I drive slowly down Rogers Mill Road after soccer practice at the high school, taking my time so I can finish the day with a peaceful, magnificent sight. Recently, sunset drives provide a little extra beauty and wonderment with the addition of Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. I’m sure you noticed! And, speaking of soccer practice, if you haven’t even seen a winter sunset on Red Raider Field, do yourself a favor and come watch our girls and boys play a home game — two birds with one stone.
A good winter sunset (is there any other kind?) helps me cherish the daytime hours, knowing that the blanket of a winter’s night provides us with cold cover for the long hours ahead. I especially enjoyed writing this week’s column as, sitting at my kitchen table, I see the last rays through the trees, colors and shadows of an early evening in winter, and I feel at ease. Be sure you get a good look soon.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, amber evening sun.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
