Hello, neighbors. When I wake up each morning, one of the first things I do is attempt to recall as many of and as much about my dreams as possible.
Some folks say their dreams are lost to them. Tough life. My dreams are surely nothing more or less special than anyone else’s — vivid, disjointed, ridiculous but half-grounded in elements of reality. Why are there 300 snakes on the gym floor at school while the kids are practicing their hockey skills and no one seems to notice but me? Who knows. Still, I like the mental test of seeing how much of them I can remember.
Though they are usually only good for morning entertainment over cereal, occasionally a piece of a dream will have substance. Appearances by old family pets — most often beloved dogs — spark happy memories, for example. Recently, I received some advice from dreamland: a saddened child having to leave the beach where I was joyously building sand castles, a stranger told me, “When you’re an artist, you don’t want to stop doing your art.” The words weren’t ephemeral, not dream-like at all. They were clear, clean, and crisp in my mind’s eye and ear. I wrote them down immediately when I woke up. “How is it possible to receive advice from your own dreams,” I thought. Funnily enough, I watched a video about an artist, Theodore Gericault, famously believed to have painted a self-portrait during his dying days, later that morning. The narrator spoke of Gericault’s will to produce, seemingly to spite death — I thought of the stranger’s words straight away.
I am certainly no artist. Though I enjoy making origami, doing beginner calligraphy (thanks, Dad!), and giving folks construction paper birthday cards, my title might be “craft-ist” at best. I do relate to the desire to create, however. Writing helps fulfill that desire. While the mindful musings of Travis Moak will likely never join in literary fellowship with the works of a Faulkner or an O’Connor for great Southern writers, they do represent me striving to contribute a modicum of value to the art. In short, I struggle, and I cannot help but engage with the struggle like a moth drawn to the flame.
Speaking of struggle, let’s get more to the point of this week’s entry: a struggling pecan tree in my front yard. One of three, this particular individual wore early-spring greens just like the others until bitingly cold nighttime and morning temperatures robbed it of its early flowers about three weeks ago. The other two rebounded with relative ease while the third stood drained of potential and promise for the bright, mild spring days ahead, branches barren, cold, and harsh. In a sense, an artist forcibly uncoupled from its art. A sad sight to be sure. However, two weeks ago, the empty branches began to show signs of life — tidbits of green returning at odd and unexpected nodes among the boughs. Perhaps only a handful of hope at most, the smattering of life not only recovered but burst forth to surprise me on the morning of my dream. The stranger’s words leapt to my mind, though slightly altered: when you’re a tree, you don’t want to stop being a tree.
As I try to remember what’s important from week to week, I seek simplicity. As a tree working to be a tree, the pecan in my front yard, though damaged and disrupted, shows me a determined doggedness that provides inspiration. Like Gericault supposedly illustrated, like the stranger in my dream said, hopelessness is not the path of a creator. Striving for truth, for growth, for a challenge is worth the effort because it is in the nature of the creator to strive. Moving my thoughts from a dream to pecan tree, I set myself towards tipping my scale in favor of steadfast effort rather than stress — I work towards betterment though I do not worry myself with it; it will arrive because I strive. While I am no Grizzard or Mitcham, I count it as an honor to provide words to readers on a weekly basis within my community. Perhaps you take determination for your efforts in your own life after considering the artistry of a tree and the resounding words of a stranger on a beach in a dream from who-knows-where. Think of his words thusly, and take heart in your ability to produce hopefulness in your own way: when you’re a good person, you don’t want to stop being good. That’s you; I trust in that truth.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, dreams and a pecan tree.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
