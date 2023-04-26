Hello, neighbors. When I wake up each morning, one of the first things I do is attempt to recall as many of and as much about my dreams as possible.

Some folks say their dreams are lost to them. Tough life. My dreams are surely nothing more or less special than anyone else’s — vivid, disjointed, ridiculous but half-grounded in elements of reality. Why are there 300 snakes on the gym floor at school while the kids are practicing their hockey skills and no one seems to notice but me? Who knows. Still, I like the mental test of seeing how much of them I can remember.

