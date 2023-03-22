Hello, neighbors. This week I want to spend some time thinking about our fair land, Madison County. Landlocked. Mid-Piedmont. We do have portions of the Broad River, one of the few remaining free-flowing rivers in the state. Otherwise, Madison County is a fairly unremarkable portion of Georgia. Still mostly rural, by small degrees fingerlings of suburbia cover the land here and there.
I treasure the fact that we have quiet roads to travel among grassy fields and wooded acres while also enjoying the convenience of a nearby urban center in Athens. While plain by nature, Madison County is a nice place to be. Allow me the following, please…
Though I prefer quiet spaces to busy places, my favorite vacation spot is New York City. Its size around every corner, block after block, captures my awe and imagination. Avenues with buildings lined to the horizon. Windows and signs and subways and pizza — it’s an endless whirlwind of possibility. By complete contrast, I enjoy the mountains and ponds of western Maine as fully as the city’s bustle. Mount Washington in the distance on Route 26. A hidden waterfall under a wooden bridge on Patch Mountain Rd. Twitchell Pond “beach” during summer months, sand made golden by sunlight through the cold, crystal water. We all have a special place in our heart somewhere, be it near or far, crowded or open.
Returning home, I often think of the past when appreciating the present. Home will always be a horse farm in the Planter area of Madison County near Ila. I have the good fortune to recall memories of dirt roads, some paved now, some still unpaved. Nights full of crickets and stars and the WNGC radio tower, all summer and warmth and alive then as they are for me now. I am ever-thankful to live in the same general area now, maybe two miles from our farm. I still hear crickets at night; peepers, too, from a pond just through the woods. I see the 95.5 FM radio tower through my kitchen window as I write these very words. From fields to roads to houses to trees, so many sights and sounds and smells from the past still exist in the present. Union Baptist is the local landmark. A drive down Nowhere Road brings a glimpse of Mt. Yonah and Blood Mountain near Fairplay Church Road. Chicken houses, cow pastures — smells that only a local could love. Such is the life in my area of Madison County, home.
Sights and sounds and smells — the world of nature — are hugely important to me (as if you couldn’t tell by now). However, people can also make a place what it is. In spite of living two houses down, I only met Troy Chandler one time in my life, taking a package addressed to him that ended up on my front porch instead. My lackluster efforts as a neighbor aside, I have Troy to thank for many of the natural wonders I appreciate in my area: trees lining the hill toward Highway 106 with a carpeting of ever-green grass growing right up to their trunks; a red-pink color only one’s eyes could possibly describe, from chicken houses glowing in the early morning sun; a pecan shell mountain beside a shed, birds covering its slopes like ants (and just about as angry, too!); cows in a pasture below Nowhere Road, everywhere I grew up as a child stretched beyond, and one of the few places to spy Appalachian Mountains from Madison County in the distance. Family farmland for some, scenes of peace for me.
I feel a connection to Mr. Chandler and his surviving family members, because we share sunrises and sunsets, changes in the seasons, birds and squirrels busy in our yards. We travel the same roads, a hayfield around this curve or a tribe of black goats by that straightaway. We share time, too: here, with family, there, by ourselves, always among and around each other, though. We share our small part of a seemingly ordinary dot of land on the great, wide world. I’m sure we also share a thankfulness, filled to the brim with good memories of both the places and people we love.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Troy.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
