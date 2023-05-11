Hello, neighbors. Here’s a little tidbit from my week: on Fridays at Ila Elementary, the specials teachers (art, music, learning lab, library, agriculture, and P.E.) take our kindergarten groups outside during their time with us for a little end-of-the-week relief for everyone, kids included.
The children do all of the typical playground activities from swinging to chasing to digging to fussing. I never quite know what game I’m going to find myself playing with them on Fridays, sometimes a detective looking for the bad guys or oftentimes “It” when they want to play hide-n-seek, while recently, due to May 4th (read “May the Fourth”) being associated with “Star Wars,” I had to be a Stormtrooper battling the Jedi.
This past Friday, two students came up to me while I was in the middle of a fight for the fate of the galaxy to ask if I would help them pick up bits of trash from the playground. Absolutely! We spent the next 20 minutes looking for any scraps of paper, candy wrappers, or who-knows-what all over the recess area. After we finished (and by “finished” I mean “when I decided to call it quits,” as when is a child ever really done with an adventure?), I told the pair that we had to go throw away our collected items in a special trashcan. We walked to the front office where Ms. Angie has a treasure box for students who do good deeds. They delighted in rummaging through the goodies — the girl got a piece of candy while the boy excitedly showed me that he got a blue beaded necklace. I asked, “Is that because you like the color blue?” He said, “No, I like the sound the beads make when you do this (wildly shakes necklace with a huge smile on his face)!”
Naturally, the experience was heartening in many ways. Good citizenship. A fun-loving spirit. What gripped me the most was the instantaneous happiness, though. Kindergarten math is fairly easy to solve: candy + noise-maker = smiles. A day later I am at my student-teacher, Royce’s, graduation from Emmanuel College. During the opening remarks, the College president says, “Take a breath. Now, be thankful for that breath.” Many years ago, I read a book that had a profound and lasting impact on my life’s path and my choices as a person. One of the guiding principles of the book is the notion of mindful breathing and taking note of each breath’s ability to be an opportunity for happiness, an internal feeling made external through a simple smile. Thinking of the kindergarten students and the president’s words, I smiled, and an automatic wave of happiness washed over me. It happens that way when you take the present moment for what it is — an opportunity to take a breath and be glad for it.
Andy Bernard, proud Cornell graduate and coward-turned-hero employee at Dunder Mifflin, once said, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” Andy speaks to our ability to let happy times pass unnoticed, or, if not unnoticed, at least unacknowledged in the moment. It seems to be an inescapable quality of human beings to get caught up in the whirlwind of distractions and noise-makers that grab our attention in all the wrong ways. The hubbub from one of my previous pieces. If only we could focus on the noise-makers that make us smile automatically more often, a beaded necklace that makes a cool sound, for example.
It seems a shame to let life pass, to live with a work-for-the-weekend attitude (so easy to adopt, I understand — trust me) when there are countless opportunities to enjoy a moment that leads to a smile: streams of laughter with friends on the way to a state championship soccer game — thank you, Hallee, Lee, and Randall; conversation with a friend who steers things in a positive direction — thank you, Julie; hitting tennis balls (poorly) on a too-damp-to-be-safe court because we love the game — thank you, Dan; a ladybug on an arm — thank you, David; a well-disguised joke about a cat — thank you, Heather.
I am thankful most of all for two children who reminded me that happiness and a smile are simply a piece of candy and a fun noise. Considering such, my response to Andy would be, “You never leave the good old days if you take the time to be thankful for this day.” Life is good if you let it be, neighbors.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, kids.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
