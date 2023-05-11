Hello, neighbors. Here’s a little tidbit from my week: on Fridays at Ila Elementary, the specials teachers (art, music, learning lab, library, agriculture, and P.E.) take our kindergarten groups outside during their time with us for a little end-of-the-week relief for everyone, kids included.

The children do all of the typical playground activities from swinging to chasing to digging to fussing. I never quite know what game I’m going to find myself playing with them on Fridays, sometimes a detective looking for the bad guys or oftentimes “It” when they want to play hide-n-seek, while recently, due to May 4th (read “May the Fourth”) being associated with “Star Wars,” I had to be a Stormtrooper battling the Jedi.

