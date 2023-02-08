Hello, neighbors. I suppose a brief introduction would do: I spend a few minutes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning at my school desk thinking then writing. Nothing long, nothing too detailed, just three things that gave me pause, peace, or a happy thought from the day before — a journal of thankfulness.
Goodness comes from many sources, most often for me from Nature or special people in my life; it’s worth the effort to note and reflect on those bells of mindfulness in my opinion. The result of my habit is an attentive life and a full heart. My goal with the “Mindful Moment” is to extend my thankfulness to a larger format and publicly acknowledge people and things that deserve notice. Hopefully you enjoy what you read here.
Today I find myself thinking about family. I recently visited my only remaining grandparent, “Mema,” having not seen her for about a month due to some health issues on her part. I sat quietly with her, holding her hand for a good long while, and I pondered the possibilities of her hands over the years —making buttermilk biscuits with me as a child was the first thing that came to mind. Now my hands make buttermilk biscuits on a regular basis. I am thankful for the biscuits, yes, but my true thanks extend almost beyond words. I’m not telling you anything ground-breaking: family can provide you with some of your best moments in Life. My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Mema.
Do you know the YouTube video of the grandfather who receives light-up running shoes as a gift from his family? While I would certainly share in his enthusiasm for receiving such flashy footwear, his reaction mirrors my own around this time of year when I get my first glimpse of winter’s best offering: daffodils.
It’s never planned. I don’t check the crook between my front porch and bedroom on a daily basis. It’s generally a surprise: pulling into the driveway or stepping out the front door, then — boom! — there they are. I’m never prepared, and the result is usually an audible, “Wow!” Pure joy, like opening a treasure box filled with light-up shoes. Yellow and bright and full of determination, just when you need it.
Imagine my surprise when I see two in my classroom (I teach elementary physical education) this past week. A student walked into the gym one morning holding a pair of shining examples, a happily honest sight if ever there was one. Smiling, lost in the idea of sharing the daffodils’ beauty with a teacher or a friend, the student brings the flowers to me so I can smell them. In a moment, a mindful moment, my day stands still at 7:30 a.m. A deep breath. I thank the student, appreciative of so many things in that moment: Winter’s crisp chill, a child’s kind and straightforward heart, and a gift from Nature so common to the eye over the years yet so filling to the spirit during such a thankful moment.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, daffodils.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.