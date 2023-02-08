Hello, neighbors. I suppose a brief introduction would do: I spend a few minutes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning at my school desk thinking then writing. Nothing long, nothing too detailed, just three things that gave me pause, peace, or a happy thought from the day before — a journal of thankfulness.

Goodness comes from many sources, most often for me from Nature or special people in my life; it’s worth the effort to note and reflect on those bells of mindfulness in my opinion. The result of my habit is an attentive life and a full heart. My goal with the “Mindful Moment” is to extend my thankfulness to a larger format and publicly acknowledge people and things that deserve notice. Hopefully you enjoy what you read here.

