Hello, neighbors. I recently ended a streak more than two decades in the making: I entered a Dollar General store while visiting a friend and his family. We all have our regular stops. Some of mine include Ila ES, Golden Pantry, MCRD, Publix, MCHS, and Wikipedia. Dollar General isn’t on the list simply because it isn’t on the list. While running what seemed like endless errands with my friend, he told me that he had to go to Dollar General at some point. I decided to add it to my list for the day because I was with him. It’s somewhere I could easily go in my neck of the woods, yet I don’t. Why not go with one of my best buddies when I have the chance? Though Dollar General stores are such a common sight that they nearly disappear into the background, my venture brought thoughts I’d like to share with you.

During my visit, I started thinking about things I CAN’T see on a regular basis. As my friend and I rambled the roads south of Waleska, GA, I happened to spy a bigleaf magnolia tree. I’m no arborist, but in my 40 years of being a Madison County resident, I have only ever seen one instance of this tree in our area: at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens. With its record-holding leaves and flowers, the tree dominated my imagination, conjuring thoughts of dinosaur-era plants as we continued to see more and more examples on our drive. He told me there were a few young specimens near the entrance of his neighborhood. Such is the extent of our friendship that he waited patiently while his pal excitedly pored over the giant leaves up close; Christmas had come early for me, folks!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.