Hello, neighbors. I recently ended a streak more than two decades in the making: I entered a Dollar General store while visiting a friend and his family. We all have our regular stops. Some of mine include Ila ES, Golden Pantry, MCRD, Publix, MCHS, and Wikipedia. Dollar General isn’t on the list simply because it isn’t on the list. While running what seemed like endless errands with my friend, he told me that he had to go to Dollar General at some point. I decided to add it to my list for the day because I was with him. It’s somewhere I could easily go in my neck of the woods, yet I don’t. Why not go with one of my best buddies when I have the chance? Though Dollar General stores are such a common sight that they nearly disappear into the background, my venture brought thoughts I’d like to share with you.
During my visit, I started thinking about things I CAN’T see on a regular basis. As my friend and I rambled the roads south of Waleska, GA, I happened to spy a bigleaf magnolia tree. I’m no arborist, but in my 40 years of being a Madison County resident, I have only ever seen one instance of this tree in our area: at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens. With its record-holding leaves and flowers, the tree dominated my imagination, conjuring thoughts of dinosaur-era plants as we continued to see more and more examples on our drive. He told me there were a few young specimens near the entrance of his neighborhood. Such is the extent of our friendship that he waited patiently while his pal excitedly pored over the giant leaves up close; Christmas had come early for me, folks!
On the same weekend trip, my friend and I happened to find ourselves in Ball Ground, GA. We really only went there because I told him I had never been, though I’d often wondered what it looked like as a child. My parents trained Arabian horses when I was younger, and I enjoyed looking through road atlases during long backseat rides to horse shows. Ball Ground, GA was a place that I stuck in my mind—did they really name it after the fact that there was a baseball field there? Child logic can be a funny thing. As he and I waited to turn onto the main street, I was as thankful to be there as I was to see the bigleaf magnolias, though the stream of cars made me think about how much a place can change over time. I got to see the town as it is now, but I would never quite know what it was like before, perhaps a little quieter, a little sleepier. Adult logic. I also thought, “Hey! They really do have a baseball field—there it is!”
While going places this past weekend allowed me to see a rare tree or a place that always filled my mind with wonder (or even wreck a long-standing record!), the real treasure of the journey was in others’ interest in also going places. I got to enjoy some exceptionally scarce quality time in the company of three of my best friends, even if only for a night filled with laughter that never seems to miss a beat after many months apart. Though cell phones and computers keep us connected more easily than ever, we rarely get to see each other in our day-to-day lives. It’s comforting to know that even though a group text message chat or video calls can keep brotherhood bonds strong in spite of barriers like distance or work, there simply isn’t a substitute for the real thing. Being around one another, spending actual time together made trees and small towns and Dollar Generals pale in comparison as treasured experiences.
My takeaway for this week’s mindful moment is simple: going places is a good thing, an opportunity to be grateful for what you can’t see or experience in your everyday life. I got to be around invigorating places, people, and things while I was away from home. However, just as important are the daily paths you travel, I think. It fills me with as much energy and zest when I see a bluebird on a pecan branch from my kitchen window each day. Good people and good places are “here” as much as they are “there.” Making mindfulness a way of living is the key to enjoying and being thankful for both.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days, whether here or there. Thank you for making my life better, my brothers.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
