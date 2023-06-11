Hello, neighbors. As I am working my way to hour three of digging up dandelions from my front yard, a foolish venture, I know, I think to myself, “Where are all these vehicles going? Is there a giant tree with a huge dog party at the top somewhere?” Regardless of the fact that Rogers Mill Road connects two of our state highways, I still think of it as a small, quiet route through pleasant countryside. Most of the houses, fields, and even trees from my childhood rides down the road still exist there now on my adulthood drives. Perhaps the biggest difference is me, a homeowner in the area for only a handful of years, standing in my yard, noticing the cars and trucks and, thankfully, tractors roll by. Turning back to my task with the interminable weeds, I start to consider the roads we all travel. A better writer than myself would most likely mean that in the figurative sense, providing you with a beautiful read about journeys through Life—family, love, growing and learning. I want us to think about things a bit more literally this week, however.
There are two realities to roads. They are connectors to endpoints, giving us a way to get to our destinations, an important quality to be sure. I can be many places central to my life within minutes thanks to the simple fact of being able to get there. You can, too. As unfortunate as it may be, roads we travel are often a means to an end; we consume their miles to get where we are going. I use the word unfortunate on purpose here. Though I am as guilty as anyone of getting lost in the blur of a drive, I also remind myself to be grateful: roads are also paths through our world, providing us with the opportunity to be among places and people we know. On a trip to Danielsville, I can see what trouble the goats up the hill are getting into, wave to some Ila Gators jumping on their trampoline, or catch sight of the Booger Hill Road area and wonder how a friend’s blueberry bushes are faring. Instead of worrying with trying to get somewhere, I prefer to focus on where I am.
Some of my favorite roads are the smaller, slower, gentler county roads. Rogers Mill. Nowhere. Old Ila. Neese-Commerce. I love their hills and straights and bends. A drive along these is enough to loosen any knots from a busy day. Roll down a window or two, turn off a radio — I apologize to all of you if I go a little too slow for you. Like you, I do have somewhere to be, a destination, an end, but I am also enjoying the moment. We have roads we can ease down all over our area. Roads flanked by trees whose roots run as deep as ours, pastures full of cows or horses or hay bales, houses with people we call neighbors. A friend of mine likes to say, “Progress” when driving around the area where he lives, a lament for the slow disappearance of such soothing sights.
I want to share three recent experiences I had on some of our county roads, all within the last week. Occasionally on evening drives to my house I meet a longtime acquaintance jogging along the road. Always a delightful sight, I usually honk and give a wave, though last week our paths happened to cross at a spot where I could actually stop my car for a quick chat. I was able to tell him how inspiring his efforts at life-long fitness are for me and others who see him jogging — a handshake later, we’re both on our way. A few days later I was walking down a tar-and-gravel backroad looking for roadside blackberries (‘tis the season). In nearly half an hour I met no vehicles. I spent twenty minutes of that watching two deer grazing on roadside grass, our only company being the trees, the sky, and a breeze. Best of all, a day later I watched the Sun turn from a blazing, fiery orange to a dazzling neon pink, unhurriedly dipping below the horizon to leave behind moments of a variegated sky and muted evening greens for me to absorb with all my might. A gentle scene enjoyed on a gentle road, the cows parked in their pasture, me parked on the shoulder.
My car is easy to spot: the blue four-door sports sedan with a ridiculous wing, capable of going fast but nearly always going slower than the speed limit. I get all kinds of grief for it, believe me. The reason that I am not in a hurry is because there are many things to enjoy on our quiet roads. As you drive along them remember that your destination will always be there, at the end, waiting. I say enjoy the road while you’re on it, and I remind myself quite often: while some roads are for getting somewhere, some roads are for being somewhere.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, quiet roads.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
