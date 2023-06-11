Hello, neighbors. As I am working my way to hour three of digging up dandelions from my front yard, a foolish venture, I know, I think to myself, “Where are all these vehicles going? Is there a giant tree with a huge dog party at the top somewhere?” Regardless of the fact that Rogers Mill Road connects two of our state highways, I still think of it as a small, quiet route through pleasant countryside. Most of the houses, fields, and even trees from my childhood rides down the road still exist there now on my adulthood drives. Perhaps the biggest difference is me, a homeowner in the area for only a handful of years, standing in my yard, noticing the cars and trucks and, thankfully, tractors roll by. Turning back to my task with the interminable weeds, I start to consider the roads we all travel. A better writer than myself would most likely mean that in the figurative sense, providing you with a beautiful read about journeys through Life—family, love, growing and learning. I want us to think about things a bit more literally this week, however.

There are two realities to roads. They are connectors to endpoints, giving us a way to get to our destinations, an important quality to be sure. I can be many places central to my life within minutes thanks to the simple fact of being able to get there. You can, too. As unfortunate as it may be, roads we travel are often a means to an end; we consume their miles to get where we are going. I use the word unfortunate on purpose here. Though I am as guilty as anyone of getting lost in the blur of a drive, I also remind myself to be grateful: roads are also paths through our world, providing us with the opportunity to be among places and people we know. On a trip to Danielsville, I can see what trouble the goats up the hill are getting into, wave to some Ila Gators jumping on their trampoline, or catch sight of the Booger Hill Road area and wonder how a friend’s blueberry bushes are faring. Instead of worrying with trying to get somewhere, I prefer to focus on where I am.

