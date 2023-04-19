Hello, neighbors. I have a question for you this week. Do you recall the first time you saw a bald eagle in the wild? Now, if you’re from Alaska, then you’re not allowed to answer. Sorry, those are the rules.
As might be the case with many of you, I grew up in a time when bald eagles were on the endangered list. Coupled with the fact that Madison County doesn’t feature any large bodies of water, it’s not surprising to me that I didn’t see my first eagle until I was in my 20s. However, what did surprise me was the actual sight: I was in middle Georgia, driving to the beach, when I looked up coming out of a grocery store to see an unmistakable white head-brown body-white tail gliding over some pine trees. It was so shocking, seeing something both familiar (from coins and seals and flags and physical fitness patches) and nearly-foreign. I had a similar experience last week, and I thought I’d like to write about it.
The aspect of writing that appeals to me the most is the search for the right word. A well-chosen word or phrase can make or break an idea. Percy Bysshe Shelley, a 19th-century poet and writer, often comes to mind when I am typing, as he once noted that a thought disappears as soon as the writer tries to capture it with language. I thrive on the struggle to do justice by ideas and feelings when attempting to describe them—what a great challenge.
As such, I am considering the word “hubbub.” Not only a fun word to see and say but also the right word for last week’s occurrence. When I find myself swimming in the river of hubbub, being a human and getting caught up in human things, I put serious effort into keeping my bearings. We’re all in the water most of the time, scrambling against the current at times, floating along with it at others. If I ever do have to swim upstream, pushing back against the nearly indomitable flow, I try to take calm, measured breaths and strokes. I remind myself that agitated effort does little to make difficult times easier. Conversely, I seek to avoid simply floating along with the river, as doing so seems like an easy way to gather too many forgettable days. Swimming towards the bank, climbing out, and taking a breather is a third option. I like to head in that direction quite often; being on the riverbank allows me to see more, listen more, taking note of what exists beyond the hubbub.
As a seasoned soccer coach, I understand the emotions of the game—joyfulness, dejection, exasperation, triumph. A big win is full of electricity, while a bad loss has such a finality to it. The hubbub of either situation is often inescapable, especially for a teenager: from high-fives and excited chatter and cell phones to hushed tones and minds full of angst and, unsurprisingly, cell phones. Game days typically do not offer opportunities to sit along the riverbank, as the flow is simply too strong. In fact, being a strong swimmer is essential to success before, during, and after games.
The post-game time is what interests me as I write today, though. Game after game, season after season, most players, coaches, referees, parents, fans move along with the hubbub of a win or a loss. It’s very rare to see someone not floating along with the river of noise and activity once a game ends. We’re all human, after all. Imagine my shock, then, when I see someone standing along the riverbank after a recent, tearful loss. Like spotting an eagle in the wild for the first time, the sight stopped me, something both familiar yet foreign. With everyone around heading towards vehicles, carrying equipment, taking pictures, talk-talking, and generally moving downstream, I immediately recognize the efforts of one player, turned back towards the field, the scene, standing quietly away from the crowd. She is out of the river and at just the right time, in my opinion. The hubbub around her is of no concern. After a few moments, I walk over to tell her that I know what it’s like, and I ask her if I may stand quietly with her for a minute or two.
While I cannot speak for her, I highly doubt that she missed the foothills in the distance, speckled with spring green trees, the bench where our team gathered before the game to share a bond, the field, empty now, but full of hope and effort a short time before, all combined with the still evening air to bring peaceful reflection for the spirit seeking to take notice. After a couple of minutes, we both head back into the water, rejoining the others in the flow around us, part of the hubbub again. Though I most often enjoy a mindful moment alone, it’s nice to have good company on the riverbank sometimes.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Mak.
Mindfully yours, Coach Moak.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
