Hello, neighbors. Here’s how it goes in P.E. class sometimes:
“Tag!”
“No! I got you, too!”
“…fine.”
[in chorus] “Rock! Paper! Scissors! Shoot!”
I’ll explain the rules to you. Everyone is “It.” When someone tags you, you sit down. You pop up when your tagger sits down — hence the name, Pop-Up Tag. I challenge you to find a kindergartener or first grader who doesn’t go bonkers with excitement when playing it, or a fourth or fifth grader whose life seemingly does not depend on winning it. The game works so well because it empowers all players equally since everyone can tag everyone. Some participate at maximum attack, playing for the World Pop-Up Tag Crown Master Gold Medal Ultra Championship, while others keep out of the mix and mildly defend themselves only when necessary. Near-endless choice from such simple rules.
I think children love the game so much because success is available. A lot. Thanks to the rules, each player is in charge of his or her wins and losses. Kids rarely have that level of control in their lives, and I think they value it in the game. There is a problem, however: the dreaded same-time tag. If two players tag each other at about the same time, a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors determines who sits; see the opening dialogue for reference. I teach concepts, skills, and strategies to help the children harness their fate rather than leave it to chance, but after several years of playing Pop-Up Tag myself, I see parallels between the game and life. Both are very open, wide-ranging experiences with many possible paths — some bring success while others offer setbacks.
Success also means different things to different people. In the game, one player might view tagging the horde as a win. Climbing the mountain to the top. Another may choose a quieter path, victory coming in the form of neither tagging nor being tagged. Simply existing. Still others seem to ping carelessly around, arms flailing at whatever and whomever, feet hustling everywhere and nowhere at the same time! Pinball players, I call them. Perhaps the game’s closest tie to life lies in the fact that no player can ever be sure of how a game of Pop-Up Tag will go, yet the possibilities, sweeping as they are, await.
I often think to myself, “How did I get here? How is my life like it is?” Measured steps to the mountaintop? Sometimes. Simple days floating along? That, too. Stumbling from one path to another? Yes, indeed. Always, I look back with a sense of wonder — glad for my journey through Life so far. I feel very fortunate for my station in life, almost beyond words. I write this week because I am thankful to be the P.E. teacher at Ila Elementary. I study on it all the time, and I will undoubtedly fail to relate to you the sincerity of my thankfulness on this page.
Field Day 2023, an example of how life happens: fire trucks and children soaked in pure joy, parents and sno-cones and someone making a pile of recyclables (nice!), teachers and staff and principals as helping hands making everything work. How can it all be part of my life? I want to capture the nature of how choices, decisions, even happenstances lead to cherished experiences. A near-impossible task.
I guess the best I can say is that Pop-Up Tag and life are like that: paths — prospects, likelihoods, chances — all steps and missteps, sometimes planned, sometimes discovered. I sit at my kitchen table, typing, thinking of my life, in high spirits. A wonderful day at a school because life is full of good fortune, somehow. But, you’re living it, too. You have your indescribable moments that fill your heart. Enjoy them — they connect you and me.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Golden Gators.
Mindfully yours, Travis.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.