Hello, neighbors. Is everyone watching to see what I will do? Is everyone looking at me, wondering, will I come out tonight? If anything, hopefully everyone is trying to get it right. Borrowing lyrics from Loverboy’s 1981 hit, “Working for the Weekend,” the song was on my mind a lot last week. I understand the sentiment behind the tune, and, admittedly, it is a power-packed, energizing 80s groove. Weekends, a dose of freedom, quench the human thirst for relaxation and unwound living in many cases. Even go-getters and hustle-bustlers enjoy an hour of extra sleep now and then, right?
The song and phrase also made me think about a guy named Joe Pera a good bit, too. A comedian, Joe goes beyond dad jokes, diving into the uncharted waters of granddad jokes. He reminds me of Andy Kaufman in how I am unable to distinguish the character from the real person. Joe often leaves me thinking, “Is he joking, or is he serious right now?” In any case, he is authentic and earnest in his observations, and I get the feeling that he cares deeply about how he uses his time. Though his humor verges on being unobtrusive (“modest” would be a complimentary, fitting word), a guy who can say so much about a single fish in an aquarium full of sea life or a dripping coffee pot is inspirational. The reason is plain and simple: he focuses on the plain and simple.
Returning to thoughts about working for the weekend, last week I told myself, “So it is a Tuesday during summer’s oppressive dog days. What of it? Still a good day to take in my surrounds, to be present rather than wistful.” Spurred by Joe’s commentaries, I noticed: grass stems swaying as I sweated my way through afternoon car-rider duty, early maple leaves on ground wherever maple leaves are found, and silent, bustling shadows from trees caught in wisp of a hot morning breeze. However, it was not always Nature that caught my attention. Other unassuming highlights included the creak of an aging wooden school door, its time-worn hinges still bracing it against the daily pulses of gym fun-noise; a pile of worn books, covered by fingers and eyes, their pages’ adventures waiting to enthrall a young imagination; hallway artwork, squiggled letters, colors, forms from hands more accustomed to typing than writing, hung to display a working mind’s progress. While Friday afternoon often brings an enjoyable feeling, knowing that you can go off-duty for a little while, Joe reminded me that there are plain and simple points of happiness for us, even when Thursday feels like Monday made over.
I looked for such things this week and a thought rolled gently into my head: some things take time. Have you ever not moved for so long that Nature forgot about you for a moment or two? Staying still last week, I received: a bird on a wire within jumping height above my head as I watched a sunset; bats, buzzing the tower of my motionless form, masterful with their aerial acrobatics, outclassing the hordes of lesser night flyer insects; squirrels, eager, almost greedy, scouring the front yard for early pecan husks and fruits, unaware of my presence on the front steps; a dragonfly landing on my knee as I watched storm clouds approach, then, a subsequent total soaking by the unexpected rain shower during a week of record-setting heat.
Pondering the phrase above, “some things take time,” I think less about taking and more about giving. That is, it seems a plain and simple goodness to give time to things. We have plenty of it, and, in putting it to good use, we are able to discover that the world envelops us with countless opportunities for happiness. Our days, no matter where they fall on a calendar, can really all be the same: worth our attention, full of meaningful, positive elements noted through mindful living. So, live your week, the whole thing, plain and simple.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Joe.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
