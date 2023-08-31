Hello, neighbors. Is everyone watching to see what I will do? Is everyone looking at me, wondering, will I come out tonight? If anything, hopefully everyone is trying to get it right. Borrowing lyrics from Loverboy’s 1981 hit, “Working for the Weekend,” the song was on my mind a lot last week. I understand the sentiment behind the tune, and, admittedly, it is a power-packed, energizing 80s groove. Weekends, a dose of freedom, quench the human thirst for relaxation and unwound living in many cases. Even go-getters and hustle-bustlers enjoy an hour of extra sleep now and then, right?

The song and phrase also made me think about a guy named Joe Pera a good bit, too. A comedian, Joe goes beyond dad jokes, diving into the uncharted waters of granddad jokes. He reminds me of Andy Kaufman in how I am unable to distinguish the character from the real person. Joe often leaves me thinking, “Is he joking, or is he serious right now?” In any case, he is authentic and earnest in his observations, and I get the feeling that he cares deeply about how he uses his time. Though his humor verges on being unobtrusive (“modest” would be a complimentary, fitting word), a guy who can say so much about a single fish in an aquarium full of sea life or a dripping coffee pot is inspirational. The reason is plain and simple: he focuses on the plain and simple.

