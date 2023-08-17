Hello, neighbors. An old man once told me, “If you have ever sat quietly by a river and listened, then there will always be a river in your life.” I have, many times and by many rivers, though not with that old man in quite a while. I thought of his words as I sat upon a riverbank recently, and I would like to share some of the experience with you.

Last week marked my first visit to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in nearly 41 years of life. The drive through Smokey Mountain National Park is one I hope you know. If not, put it on your list. The reason for the trip was to celebrate an 11th birthday with some family by spending a day riding as many roller coasters as possible at Dollywood. By my count, we got 21 rides. A full, sunny, happy day to be sure. Sleep came easy that night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.