Hello, neighbors. An old man once told me, “If you have ever sat quietly by a river and listened, then there will always be a river in your life.” I have, many times and by many rivers, though not with that old man in quite a while. I thought of his words as I sat upon a riverbank recently, and I would like to share some of the experience with you.
Last week marked my first visit to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in nearly 41 years of life. The drive through Smokey Mountain National Park is one I hope you know. If not, put it on your list. The reason for the trip was to celebrate an 11th birthday with some family by spending a day riding as many roller coasters as possible at Dollywood. By my count, we got 21 rides. A full, sunny, happy day to be sure. Sleep came easy that night.
Tired though I was, the next morning there was no need for an alarm clock; my thoughts woke me: “Go sit by the river.” A fork of the Little Pigeon River ran right behind our rental house, its presence a surprising respite in the midst of distractions. Clearing the sleep from my eyes and mind a little too late as I approached, I heard the frustrated cries of a blue heron as it took wing from its fishing hole. I felt like a big, dumb, tromping human more connected to the go-kart tracks and putt-putt-villes than with the ribbon of nature flowing through the back yard. I made up for it by sitting quietly and listening, however: scattered raindrops vibrating the river’s mirrored surface into countless shattered fragments; the river seemed electric. Too bad about the heron.
I continued to listen to the river, eyes closed, with no thoughts other than an awareness of the rapids’ tremulous timbre, then, with more attuned ears, gentler notes from the water meeting rocks on the bank. I opened my eyes to see a leaf, small, adrift, caught in a calm eddy. I almost plucked it but let it have its way instead, watching it follow the upstream swirl, wondering when the river would take hold of it again. It did, eventually, and the little green speck was lost to my straining eyes a minute after leaving port.
Have you ever watched something until you can’t see it anymore? I have: sunset clouds, gaining a gilded tint from white before blazing a fiery orange, eventually recovering their gentle softness with a languid purple glow before the nighttime curtain ends the show and all is dark. Equally captivating was the first time I saw the International Space Station fly overhead; it left me in disbelief then just as it does when I happen to catch it now—I simply cannot walk away until it flies from sight. Finally, loved ones leaving my house, with goodbyes and waves, maybe a horn honks, and I am standing in the driveway, searching between tree branches for a final glimpse as a muted engine slowly fades.
The old man’s words make me think about transience, of a river’s waters, yes, but also in regards to elements of our lives. A river runs, sometimes a hurried calamity of bubbles rushing among rocks, other times hardly a burble breaking the flattened flow. Still, it goes, always towards you, then always away from you. So it is with moments: we await them, they arrive, they pass. But, as the old man said, the river also remains. Struggle as we might to make our moments last, if we let them wash over us, attending to them as they happen, they will always be in our lives.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Little Pigeon.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
