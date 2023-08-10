Hello, neighbors. I spent some of my last days before the new school year reading a work by Fyodor Dostoevsky, “Notes from Underground.” It was my third attempt in about 20 years — mainly because of the first section, a real mental challenge. The book is about, good grief, who-knows-what. I suppose I would say it is about a man, the Underground Man (though never so-named), looking at himself, examining his life. Really, though, I think it is about a man having a two-way conversation with himself. As the reader, I felt unnecessary. He knows what “you” are going to say, and he has a rebuttal for everything “you” might be thinking. His life is so examined, chiefly, solely by himself. In my opinion, his life is overly examined, almost to the point of not being able to live.
Reading mainly after supper each day, my reaction to the book was to go outside so I could enjoy the summer evenings. I wanted to worry myself with nothing other than the present moment. I would ask myself, “What do I hear?” Crickets. Grasshoppers. Cicadas. Peepers. Life, all a wondrous cacophony. “What do I see?” Stars. Satellites. Nighttime shadows. City glow. Stars, again. Endlessness, bigger than me, far beyond. “What do I feel?” Warmth, a cooled warmth — the heat of the day muted, comfort after long daylight hours. I was thankful for my life being such that I have the opportunity and ability to sit outside after sunset hours, simply accepting the mild night and all its vibrant offerings.
Sitting quietly, I thought of the tortured Underground Man from the book, how far he is from me. Primarily, a character from 1860s Russian literature, sure. But, in reading page after page, I realized we have one thing in common: smallness. He felt lost in his world, jostled about and practically trampled underfoot by the crowds around him — a mote of existence, fighting against the world to prove his place in it. Outside, among the nighttime wonders, I also felt a little lost, minor in all that surrounded me. However, I contented myself with not being at odds with the world. Where he ultimately admitted he was an unhappy man, I gladly accepted my place among the evening crowds with happiness. Our smallness fueled our fires.
Hopefully you are familiar with the smallness I felt, a sense of wonder brought on by simply being a part of all the big things around you. I feel it partly by my own choosing, though I also have two people in my life to thank for giving the chance the make that choice: my parents. Small as I am, over the course of my lifetime they made my world bigger than I could ever make it on my own. My folks married each other 51 years ago last week, and I have been around to enjoy 40 years of summer evenings thanks to them. I had breakfast with some friends last week, and we talked about how so many little decisions led to where we are in our lives. Perhaps you think of it, too – things could be very different for any of us. We each noted how thankful we were that our paths brought good things to our lives. In particular, I thought how, among all the summer nights, winter sunsets, daffodils, morning hawks, red maples, canoe paddling, blackberries, and other newspaper-worthy subjects, the thing that makes me feel bigger rather than smaller are a set of parents whose hearts are full of love. Happy Anniversary, Mike and Linda. Enjoy a summer evening, everyone; let it be enough for your happiness.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Mom and Dad.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
