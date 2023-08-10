Hello, neighbors. I spent some of my last days before the new school year reading a work by Fyodor Dostoevsky, “Notes from Underground.” It was my third attempt in about 20 years — mainly because of the first section, a real mental challenge. The book is about, good grief, who-knows-what. I suppose I would say it is about a man, the Underground Man (though never so-named), looking at himself, examining his life. Really, though, I think it is about a man having a two-way conversation with himself. As the reader, I felt unnecessary. He knows what “you” are going to say, and he has a rebuttal for everything “you” might be thinking. His life is so examined, chiefly, solely by himself. In my opinion, his life is overly examined, almost to the point of not being able to live.

Reading mainly after supper each day, my reaction to the book was to go outside so I could enjoy the summer evenings. I wanted to worry myself with nothing other than the present moment. I would ask myself, “What do I hear?” Crickets. Grasshoppers. Cicadas. Peepers. Life, all a wondrous cacophony. “What do I see?” Stars. Satellites. Nighttime shadows. City glow. Stars, again. Endlessness, bigger than me, far beyond. “What do I feel?” Warmth, a cooled warmth — the heat of the day muted, comfort after long daylight hours. I was thankful for my life being such that I have the opportunity and ability to sit outside after sunset hours, simply accepting the mild night and all its vibrant offerings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.