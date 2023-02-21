Hello, neighbors. Every year around this time the words of My Morning Jacket’s song “Dondante” come to mind. For me, as is the case with most music, the song is about the sound more than the lyrics. However, when I hear Jim James holler, “You had me worried, so worried / That this would last. / But, now I’m learning / Learning that this will pass,” I study on what he says and think about immediacy.

We live in a world of now, now, now, and we all know it to be true because we hold that power in our hands. Our smartphones have the ability to take something critical from us: time to wonder and ponder. Well, if we choose to let them, that is. Though I certainly get my fair share of time with my Samsung-made window to the world, I also try to make the most of opportunities to distance myself from its ability to access everything all of the time. One such instance involves a tree — a red maple — at Ila Elementary School.

