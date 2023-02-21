Hello, neighbors. Every year around this time the words of My Morning Jacket’s song “Dondante” come to mind. For me, as is the case with most music, the song is about the sound more than the lyrics. However, when I hear Jim James holler, “You had me worried, so worried / That this would last. / But, now I’m learning / Learning that this will pass,” I study on what he says and think about immediacy.
We live in a world of now, now, now, and we all know it to be true because we hold that power in our hands. Our smartphones have the ability to take something critical from us: time to wonder and ponder. Well, if we choose to let them, that is. Though I certainly get my fair share of time with my Samsung-made window to the world, I also try to make the most of opportunities to distance myself from its ability to access everything all of the time. One such instance involves a tree — a red maple — at Ila Elementary School.
Every other week, I find myself standing at the intersection of Sewell Mill Rd., Campbell St., and Church St., directing cars into the school’s entrance during afternoon car-rider duty. I may have even told you to go to line 1, 2, 3, or 4 at some point — thanks for your cooperation. Regardless of the season, I always spend many moments considering the young-ish red maple tree at the corner of the front playground. It’s a fairly ordinary tree, nothing outstanding about its height or crown, though it holds a special place in my life. Its shade during the warm months of summer is so full and complete, a true haven from the Sun’s heat in July or August. I’ve gone to the school during summer break specifically to sit in its boughs if you want to know the truth! It is “base” during games of tag, a halfway marker for countless races from here to there and back, perhaps even a place for a teacher to sit on a bench for a few moments of mental release during a recess period. For something so ordinary, it is quite a special thing.
Around late September or early October, I always notice the slightest change: leaves go missing from the very tips of its uppermost branches — small but significant, a very real sign that warm reveries cannot last. At that moment, I think about immediacy. Yes, changes are ahead, but they will be slow; I have time to enjoy the leaves’ turn from verdant green to opulent red. I also have time, what seems like so much time, spent with leafless winter days — cold, blowing, darkened days. Where did the shade go? It hardly matters now, as there isn’t any need for it! Winter months are exercises in determination during afternoon car-rider duty, with little solace gained from the leafless red maple.
But, as the song reminds me, it’s better to live with a long view of life: slow and steady, treasures will appear. This past week, I took my mentee group outside on their weekly Wednesday visit with me to take a look at the red maple. First flowers were on its branches, as deeply hued as its leaves in fall. Though certainly not an immediate change, it was something enjoyed in the “now.” Equally matching the glum view ahead during the fall is the glee felt as the tiniest red buds of Spring seemingly burst forth on a morning in mid-February. Worry? Why worry? Life is here, blooms return, bees will buzz, and so much is ahead to enjoy. Yes, Jim James, I’ve learned that winter will pass, but so will spring and summer and fall — let the good things in your life wash over you.
My point, neighbors, is that a red maple tree at the corner of Ila Elementary School’s front playground can provide a person with time — slow-moving in some cases and so immediate in others. It’s amazing and gratifying to me that a tree can keep me more connected to the world around me than my smartphone ever could, reminding me that it’s better to look around rather than down. Stop by and see the tree if you get a chance sometime soon.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, maple tree.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
