Hello, neighbors. Although I am central to the think-pieces appearing in this column, they aren’t really about me. Instead, the focus is on taking note of the good and influential things around me.
However, for this week’s entry I should share with you that I live alone — a small house with gentle, caring neighbors in an area of Madison County that holds so much of my heart from the past and most of my hope for the future. My house is usually very quiet, and in spite of the minor road noise, I generally enjoy the peaceful solitude kept within its walls. I’m in good company with the daffodils, the pecan trees that constantly shed twigs and branches in my yard, making for endless yard clean-up fun, as well as with the sunrises enjoyed from the bedroom window and the sunsets from the kitchen window. I am a fortunate man to have such a place to call home.
However, I had a visitor this past weekend — a somewhat rare occurrence. A friend of mine came into town, making the drive via one out of the three to four equally-wearisome routes between here and there. A weekend visit to my house or his is usually a test of determination and a testament to our long-lasting friendship. The reason for his visit: a comedy show in Athens. I bought two tickets a couple of months ago, knowing that I could convince someone to enjoy a few laughs with me, even if the headlining comedian was unknown to my guest. My friend gladly accepted, marking the date on his calendar with ease during the Christmas break —he, an educator like me, no doubt felt less burdened with the stressors of life and time during the holiday season, a two-week luxury at the end of the year for which I am ever-thankful! An easy decision at the time.
Well, folks, the big day approaches. For me, it is yet another relaxing Saturday with very little in the way of responsibilities other than getting groceries at my leisure and dropping off tennis racquets to get re-strung. For my friend it is a day of true adulthood: walking the overly-energetic dog, hustling through suburban traffic to get to youth soccer games, generally being the superhero husband and dad for his family. And, don’t forget the drive to my house, a two-and-a-quarter hour exercise in absolute patience! After doing more in half of a Saturday than I might do in three Saturdays, the man still arrives at my house as promised, ready to enjoy making memories with his old chum, me.
In spite of wind and rain and chill, we made it to the show. We laughed at the parade of dry one-liners, irreverent sketches, and hilariously-untrue facts delivered with out-of-tune guitar accompaniment. Two friends enjoying a night to remember. As I fell asleep that night, me in my bed and my friend on an air-mattress in my kitchen (I wasn’t kidding about living in a small house!), my heart felt full, thankful for the time devoted to a shared experience, carved out of a hectic weekend by my best friend, David Harrison.
He left early the next morning, on to have breakfast with his folks before enduring the return drive in time for another youth soccer game. Before leaving, he provided me with one of the weekend’s biggest laughs — a quote — telling me, “Put THAT in your column.” Well, I am, David. Fiddling with he and his wife’s Christmas present to me, a knit stocking-cap, I accidentally untied the poof-ball from the hat. The look on his face…we both laughed, and he said, “Sometimes you have to save yourself from yourself, Travis.” Every time I wear that hat from now on, sans poof-ball, I’ll think of a life-long friend’s devotion, mindful of how moments with the special people in our lives can carry us forward with full and happy hearts.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, David.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
