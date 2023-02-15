Hello, neighbors. Although I am central to the think-pieces appearing in this column, they aren’t really about me. Instead, the focus is on taking note of the good and influential things around me.

However, for this week’s entry I should share with you that I live alone — a small house with gentle, caring neighbors in an area of Madison County that holds so much of my heart from the past and most of my hope for the future. My house is usually very quiet, and in spite of the minor road noise, I generally enjoy the peaceful solitude kept within its walls. I’m in good company with the daffodils, the pecan trees that constantly shed twigs and branches in my yard, making for endless yard clean-up fun, as well as with the sunrises enjoyed from the bedroom window and the sunsets from the kitchen window. I am a fortunate man to have such a place to call home.

