Hello, neighbors. Some people remind me of nature. I’m not talking about the folks in some YouTube video who kind of look like their pets or someone like me, bald head as blindingly white as the Sun itself.

Instead, I am thinking of individuals who are steadfast, genuine in their efforts, yet still able to surprise — truly dynamic people. One such person I’ve known since the days before kindergarten, though not exactly pre-K. Her mother used to “keep kids,” and I was one of the little angels who used to race around the basement play area like a hot rod (noises and all) or immediately get covered in dirt upon going outside to dig or jump or swing or I don’t even know what all. Even after sharing a friendship for well over 35 years, this person still has the ability to stun me into unexpected yet grateful and happy silence when I walk into the gym on the morning of my 40th birthday at school. Even months later I still recall the excitement of receiving such a surprise, Heather!

