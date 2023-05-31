Hello, neighbors. Some people remind me of nature. I’m not talking about the folks in some YouTube video who kind of look like their pets or someone like me, bald head as blindingly white as the Sun itself.
Instead, I am thinking of individuals who are steadfast, genuine in their efforts, yet still able to surprise — truly dynamic people. One such person I’ve known since the days before kindergarten, though not exactly pre-K. Her mother used to “keep kids,” and I was one of the little angels who used to race around the basement play area like a hot rod (noises and all) or immediately get covered in dirt upon going outside to dig or jump or swing or I don’t even know what all. Even after sharing a friendship for well over 35 years, this person still has the ability to stun me into unexpected yet grateful and happy silence when I walk into the gym on the morning of my 40th birthday at school. Even months later I still recall the excitement of receiving such a surprise, Heather!
Nature, with all its ever-present, unrelenting, powerful, and even sublime elements, has the ability to be as lively as some of the most vibrant people in our lives. And, not always in the most overwhelming, hugely majestic ways, either. Simple surprises suffice. For example, when I moved into my house four years ago, my mother gave me a spathiphyllum plant, otherwise known as a spath, or a peace lily — a good companion for me, as it doesn’t require constant attention. Plus, it’s pretty quiet most of the time. Each year it produces a single flower, one white shoot, a proud effort reaching high to show off its pure, gentle beauty. Well, every year until this year; now there are four flowers, each new one furthering my delight as they grow and unfurl with slow, measured grace.
What greater example of nature’s steady yet unpredictable qualities than the weather. As I awoke this morning — a Sunday in very late May — I heard rain on my roof. Nothing too uncommon. However, upon walking outside, I felt the mild chill of a late winter day; a low-50s morning just before Memorial Day is certainly surprising when you’re wearing shorts and a T-shirt. I chose to welcome the crisp, sharp air, knowing how rare such an experience will be when facing the coming months of summer. I gladly welcome nature’s chance encounters, too: an owl gliding coolly across the road on not one but two of my early-morning drives to school last week, unperturbed by my car’s high beams; a formless shadow in my back yard that reveals itself to be a skunk as my curiosity brings me closer (but thankfully not too close!).
Surprises exist in many forms, at many levels, and though snowy flowers will fade, mornings will turn humid, and an owl or (hopefully!) a skunk may not cross my path again, these elements persist, both in my mind’s eye and in reality.
Turning back to people, I experienced a relatively recent set of surprises thanks to an individual for whom I cannot express the correct amount of gratitude with the correct words. Sometimes a person simply astonishes. It all started with an e-mail concerning an idea both simplistic in nature and, later, in execution. I’ll give you the short version, although the real version wasn’t much different.
The question: “Hey, I have an idea. Could I try it? Does it sound worthwhile?”
And, the response: “Sure, I’m willing to let you dabble in your dream!”
As it goes with nature, so it can be with people — a simple surprise can lead to impactful, lasting moments that have the ability to add meaning to a person’s life. This fellow recently told me, “You’re a good man.” My reply to him, with as much heartfelt sincerity as I could muster was the same, “You’re a good man.” A quick handshake followed, but what will follow for years and years ahead will be an appreciation for how a person can provide such a positive impact not only on me, but on a community, with efforts worthy of the truest meanings of the words “loyal,” “humble,” and “kindhearted.” Even after 25 years, a person can still surprise. Likewise, a person can still experience surprises. As our loyal, humble, and kindhearted newsman begins his journey on a new path, I know surprises are ahead for him. However, I won’t be surprised one bit to hear of the goodness he will undoubtedly bring to his new venture. After all, while nature and people can surprise, we should also remember that they can be a source of lasting inspiration and comfort, bringing peace and joy to the folks around who take notice. And, what better thing to do with one’s life than to make the lives of others happier and better?
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a surprise in the coming days. Thank you for making my life happier and better, Zach. I appreciate you, your contributions, and the opportunity you’ve given me as truly as a person can.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.