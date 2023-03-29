Hello, neighbors. We did it. Well, they did it: our 2023 Lady Raiders’ soccer team is in the state playoffs for the third consecutive season. A record-breaking group, they produced nine shutout performances, 83 goals scored for the team, only 20 scored against the team, and a 70-percent win rate all from the state’s third-largest conference, Region 8AAAA.

So far, that is — there are still two remaining regular-season games, plus the first-round state playoff game as of press time. While the numbers are thrilling, the people behind the numbers are more important. I count it as an honor to bear the name “Coach Moak” from season to season (12 so far!), and here are some reasons why for this year.

