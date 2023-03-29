Hello, neighbors. We did it. Well, they did it: our 2023 Lady Raiders’ soccer team is in the state playoffs for the third consecutive season. A record-breaking group, they produced nine shutout performances, 83 goals scored for the team, only 20 scored against the team, and a 70-percent win rate all from the state’s third-largest conference, Region 8AAAA.
So far, that is — there are still two remaining regular-season games, plus the first-round state playoff game as of press time. While the numbers are thrilling, the people behind the numbers are more important. I count it as an honor to bear the name “Coach Moak” from season to season (12 so far!), and here are some reasons why for this year.
Emma Chason, a competitor to the “Nth” degree, demands success from herself for her team. She has the skills to dominate a situation because she has a fire for the win. Emma’s word: passionate.
Izzy Hanson, a mid-fielder turned defender, works to provide the team with confidence no matter her position on the field. She remains quick, agile and focused in the face of fatigue. Izzy’s word: diligent.
Daniela Huato, always ready to support the team, brings a dedicated spirit to every practice and game. Her efforts move her and the rest of the team in a positive direction. Daniela’s word: caring.
Gaby Huato, in her first year with the team, has a quiet fortitude that keeps her skills growing from week to week. She impresses by pushing her limits and constantly increasing her standards. Gaby’s word: resolved.
Carrie Lester, a freshman with power, brings a level of focus to her game that allows her to stay competitive with highly-experienced players. She has a strong nature necessary for athletic success. Carrie’s word: unwavering.
Makenzie Lester, a long-time defender, is a workhorse for the team. Her teammates can always count of Mackenzie to bring her best to every element of practices and games. Mak’s word: locked-in.
Ava McClure, one of the team’s defensive staples, impresses with every winning tackle. She plays with confidence borne out of a highly-competent set of skills. Ava’s word: hard-hitting.
Olivia McClure, always on the move, is a deceptive-yet-balanced attacker. She works tirelessly to keep opponents unsettled and frantic in front of their own goal. Olivia’s word: unselfish.
Ashley Munoz, a promising freshman, brings a set of well-rounded skills and open mind to keep her at-the-ready during practices and games. She has great spirit. Ashley’s word: powerful.
Ada Peeples, dogged and driven, plays seemingly without limits. While out-sized by many opponents, her will to succeed helps her dominate the mid-field—a true competitor. Ada’s word: aggressive.
Alondra Perales, full of hustle, works to develop herself into the player that her teammates need. Her reliability in mid-field play speaks to her determination. Alondra’s word: persevering.
Andrea Perales, a well-balanced figure in the middle of the field, plays a key role in the team’s success during transitions forward. She battles for the wins. Andrea’s word: competitive.
Coco Qiu, a truly electrifying presence, beats down opponents’ spirits with near-unmatched speed and skill play after play. Teammates benefit from her assured confidence. Coco’s word: calm.
Brygitte Rico, dynamic and exciting as a freshman, possesses the skills to meet and overcome opposing players head-on. Her ambition drives her toward her successes. Brygitte’s word: fierce.
Giselle Ruiz, though a quiet player, possesses plentiful talent. She is calm under pressure, and her quietude hides a truly fiery competitiveness, often surprising her opponents. Giselle’s word: poised.
Brylee Smith, eager to compete, gives an honest and persistent effort in adding knowledge and skills to her game. When tested, she stays hungry for a win, time after time. Brylee’s word: spirited.
Cassie Thomas, a natural left-footer, uses her strengths to keep up with the demanding pace of practices and game situations. She untiringly moves forward with improvements. Cassie’s word: determined.
Abby Waters, steadfast with desire, brings her enthusiastic efforts to every practice and game, ready to support the team at a moment’s notice — praiseworthy maturity. Abby’s word: energetic.
Makaylee West, a field player turned goalkeeper, asserts herself with a dominant presence in goal. She is a player capable of coolly handling tough situations with confidence. Makaylee’s word: formidable.
Marissa West, a senior leader, is a true student of the game. Dedicated beyond measure, she is tenacious in her efforts to be the best for her team. She delivers success. Marissa’s word: resolute.
Hallee Nash, caring, devoted and honest, is a credit to the coaching staff. She brings invaluable knowledge and perspective to practices and games. Her fun-loving nature always makes afternoon hours more enjoyable. My word for Hallee: kindhearted.
Randall Ballenger, more supportive than words can describe, is truly dependable. His devotion to the team is unshakable, with hours spent training players on weekends and watching video to spot areas of improvement. Any coach would be proud to work with him. My word for Randall: committed.
Lee Reno, a true difference-maker if ever there was one, leads with heart. He sees possibilities and empowers his players to become the best version of themselves. He believes in the people around him as truly and deeply as anyone ever could. He makes the world better. My word for Lee: superior.
We all have special people in our lives. Some old, some new, these are a few of mine. Though days on the soccer field can be chilled or sweltering, stressful or calming, tiring or energizing, I treasure my time with good people like these. I have for years. Think of your fortune gained through the good people who improve your days. And, go, Lady Raiders!
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, team.
Mindfully yours, Coach Moak.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
