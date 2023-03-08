Hello, neighbors. Last week, I had the good fortune to enjoy a recurring scene for several mornings on the back playground at Ila Elementary. “Here we go — he’s talking about the playgrounds at school again.” No tree banter this time, although some of the sweetgums started to show early signs of spring green. I wanted to share a bit of bird watching with you instead.
As I continue to write this column each week or so, we may find that I experience many of my mindful moments at the school. I spent six years there as a student, and I am working on my eleventh year there as a teacher — lots of time to notice what a place has to offer. I get to be outside for a few minutes each morning, making sure the students get from the buses into the school safely. During bus-rider duty, I usually take note of whatever I can get my eyes or ears or nose on that might bring thoughtful peace later in the inevitably hectic day; as you might imagine, an elementary P.E. classroom — the gym — is not a quiet place.
Most of the time, I look to the sky for sunrise clouds or some phase of the Moon, though rainy mornings find me enjoying the sounds of raindrops on puddles. Last Monday morning brought something new as one of our bus drivers said, “Mr. Moak, have you seen the hawk on the soccer goal?” No, ma’am, I had not. She went on to tell me that it had been in that same spot each morning for a handful of days. How could this be? Surrounded by children, people who will point out everything to anyone, and not one of the little rascals had said, “Look! A hawk!” Perhaps they’re not morning people, either.
Once the bus yard cleared, I stood by the playground fence for a too-brief span letting “Morning Hawk’s” assured presence bring calm to my morning. Later in the day, I found myself among the buses again, though Morning Hawk was long gone, likely off doing “Afternoon Hawk” things. Next morning, I was out the gym doors to see students shuffle from cheese dogs to school for a fresh start, and I immediately set my sights on spying Morning Hawk. It did not disappoint — another chance to admire a bell of mindfulness before the rush of activity.
By Wednesday morning, we officially had a streak going, although Morning Hawk saw fit to hop and dance on the ground for a spell before gracefully ascending to the top of a telephone pole. Whether perched or awkward bird-walking or airborne, Morning Hawk brought moments of focus to my day, and I was thankful for such a gift.
Thursday morning had me thinking of the opening stanza to a William Carlos Williams poem: “so much depends / upon,” with me substituting “a red-tailed / hawk” for the second stanza. Rainy weather brought change, however. No Morning Hawk. Friday, too. “So much depends,” he said, and I turned my thoughts to expectancy and the excitement that such a small piece of nature can bring to a person’s life — how a thing can kindle and animate ideas and feelings into existence. Simply by being there, Morning Hawk brought inspiration for positive, gladdened action from me for my days. People travel far and wide searching for sights of majesty and newness, expectant and hopeful. I don’t fault them; I’ve done it, too. However, I’ve also learned that those qualities exist in innumerable everyday scenes. Morning Hawk was only the most recent reminder that so much depends upon noticing the good things around you.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Morning Hawk, and thank you for pointing out Morning Hawk to me, Tina Patrick — I was looking at the trees and clouds.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
