Hello, neighbors. Last week, I had the good fortune to enjoy a recurring scene for several mornings on the back playground at Ila Elementary. “Here we go — he’s talking about the playgrounds at school again.” No tree banter this time, although some of the sweetgums started to show early signs of spring green. I wanted to share a bit of bird watching with you instead.

As I continue to write this column each week or so, we may find that I experience many of my mindful moments at the school. I spent six years there as a student, and I am working on my eleventh year there as a teacher — lots of time to notice what a place has to offer. I get to be outside for a few minutes each morning, making sure the students get from the buses into the school safely. During bus-rider duty, I usually take note of whatever I can get my eyes or ears or nose on that might bring thoughtful peace later in the inevitably hectic day; as you might imagine, an elementary P.E. classroom — the gym — is not a quiet place.

