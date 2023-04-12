Hello, neighbors. I like cars. Scratch that, I like vehicles. From what I understand, I always have: my parents undoubtedly recall my excitement in seeing construction equipment as a very young child. Apparently I was ever on the lookout for bulldozers and front-end loaders. Then, came the Micro Machines toys, my informal education on which cars were which, learning the difference between a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, a 1960s Corvette and a 1970s Corvette. Legos helped fuel the fire, as I could make my own dump trucks or jets or submarines or go-karts…or monster trucks, yeah! Lego sets also taught me the basics about parts of vehicles — motors, suspension, gears. Next up, racing video games. “Gran Turismo,” a late-1990s racing game, was the powder-keg that lit my fascination with vehicles to its current level: a treasure-trove of cars from around the world, the ability to tinker with gearing or camber or braking bias, and, most importantly, learning how to drive them fast.
Thirty years down the road, I drive one of my dream cars, an attainable one, anyway. I take the racing lines in my lane on Rogers Mill Rd. even though I’m only going 45 miles per hour. Rowing through my car’s six gears is a daily joy. I double-clutch and heel-toe shift pulling into my driveway, folks. For me, driving is fun first and foremost, a task only secondarily. I regularly watch a handful of car enthusiast “shows” on YouTube. They serve to give me all the facts and figures on new vehicles, while showing me unknown details of older ones unfamiliar to me when I was busy playing with Legos as a child. Recently, one particular car reviewer gave me pause while discussing an older vehicle, noting the importance of the passenger rather than the driver or driving experience. And, just like that, we have a moment of mindfulness…
Being as how I live alone, I am not often in the passenger seat of a vehicle. As noted, I even prefer the driver’s seat! However, I was a passenger for several hours in a friend’s vehicle about a week ago, and I spent some time in-between breathless bouts of laughter over stories and jokes thinking about the positives of being along for the ride. The first thing that came to mind was having the opportunity to simply be in a different location within the car, seeing the inside and outside from a different perspective — maybe by only a few feet, sure, but it was more about the opportunity to look around, having the chance to relax. As a passenger (especially one in the back seat), I was free from responsibility for a while. We were going somewhere, but I didn’t have to make any decisions, I wasn’t on-task and could focus on anything of my choosing.
I don’t get that luxury very often in my daily life. I keep my eyes on the road as a good driver should, and, though I do take note of the scenery along my path, being a passenger allowed me to gaze (and wonder) at the passing world: hey, I never noticed that pond behind those trees before; that’s an expensive-looking fence for just one horse; what a pretty dogwood tree at the back corner of that house; are those four-piston brake calipers on that BMW 1 series? Even while riding, cars are on my mind! I thought of my childhood, always a passenger, no worries then, no worries now, both versions of me engrossed in details seen only by the eye unburdened by time and focus. Looking over at my buddy sharing the back seat with me at one point, I find him dozing, the picture of freedom and a mind and spirit at ease — trust, comfort and relaxation bundled together. In his case, being a passenger was a much-needed respite from the daily hustle-and-bustle of late nights and early mornings. What peace!
As I wrap up this week’s entry, I encourage you to take a ride. Maybe some of you already do on a regular basis. Enjoy being a passenger, an opportunity to lighten your mental load. Perhaps you choose to allay your stresses by snoozing or fiddling with your phone. Singing — we all do it, drivers and passengers alike, but you might give a Grammy-winning performance this time while you’re not behind the wheel. You could even spy a pond behind some trees that you never noticed before. Regardless of what you do as a passenger, be appreciative of the chance to relish an ordinary, often-forgettable situation. And, please thank your driver.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for driving and making my life better, Randall, Hallee and Mr. Regular.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
