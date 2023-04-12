Hello, neighbors. I like cars. Scratch that, I like vehicles. From what I understand, I always have: my parents undoubtedly recall my excitement in seeing construction equipment as a very young child. Apparently I was ever on the lookout for bulldozers and front-end loaders. Then, came the Micro Machines toys, my informal education on which cars were which, learning the difference between a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, a 1960s Corvette and a 1970s Corvette. Legos helped fuel the fire, as I could make my own dump trucks or jets or submarines or go-karts…or monster trucks, yeah! Lego sets also taught me the basics about parts of vehicles — motors, suspension, gears. Next up, racing video games. “Gran Turismo,” a late-1990s racing game, was the powder-keg that lit my fascination with vehicles to its current level: a treasure-trove of cars from around the world, the ability to tinker with gearing or camber or braking bias, and, most importantly, learning how to drive them fast.

Thirty years down the road, I drive one of my dream cars, an attainable one, anyway. I take the racing lines in my lane on Rogers Mill Rd. even though I’m only going 45 miles per hour. Rowing through my car’s six gears is a daily joy. I double-clutch and heel-toe shift pulling into my driveway, folks. For me, driving is fun first and foremost, a task only secondarily. I regularly watch a handful of car enthusiast “shows” on YouTube. They serve to give me all the facts and figures on new vehicles, while showing me unknown details of older ones unfamiliar to me when I was busy playing with Legos as a child. Recently, one particular car reviewer gave me pause while discussing an older vehicle, noting the importance of the passenger rather than the driver or driving experience. And, just like that, we have a moment of mindfulness…

