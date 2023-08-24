Hello, neighbors. How long does it take to make a memory? I prefer simplicity in most cases. However, after pondering the question for a spell, I decided that a person could make a case for more than just the simplest answer. Please allow me to do that with you this week.

An evening: last weekend I spent a night catching up with a couple of friends I haven’t seen in many moons. The evening included a banana tree, huge and otherworldly in middle of all the oaks and hickories, a true marvel with its leaves bigger than my body. Delight upon espying a mint patch, including lemon and spearmint varieties — a plant for the senses if ever there was one. Elephant ears with water droplet diamonds, white, perched, almost placed on the leaves, ready to roll at the slightest touch. A country kitchen with Coca-Cola tins, colanders, pots, potato mashers, hand mixers all hung on the wall like a better-than-Cracker-Barrell Cracker Barrell display, Country Gold Saturday Night softly drifting into the notes of our warm conversation. And, a screen door good enough to keep the bugs out but let in all the gentle evening warmth and noises, and no better welcome to a house full of heartfelt friendship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.