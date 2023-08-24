Hello, neighbors. How long does it take to make a memory? I prefer simplicity in most cases. However, after pondering the question for a spell, I decided that a person could make a case for more than just the simplest answer. Please allow me to do that with you this week.
An evening: last weekend I spent a night catching up with a couple of friends I haven’t seen in many moons. The evening included a banana tree, huge and otherworldly in middle of all the oaks and hickories, a true marvel with its leaves bigger than my body. Delight upon espying a mint patch, including lemon and spearmint varieties — a plant for the senses if ever there was one. Elephant ears with water droplet diamonds, white, perched, almost placed on the leaves, ready to roll at the slightest touch. A country kitchen with Coca-Cola tins, colanders, pots, potato mashers, hand mixers all hung on the wall like a better-than-Cracker-Barrell Cracker Barrell display, Country Gold Saturday Night softly drifting into the notes of our warm conversation. And, a screen door good enough to keep the bugs out but let in all the gentle evening warmth and noises, and no better welcome to a house full of heartfelt friendship.
Perhaps a month: August is about wild muscadines on the vine. It’s the overall experience that creates the memory for me here. From the vivid red-violet that tells you this one’s just right to the thrill of gathering more, more, more. The anticipation of waiting a couple-three days to let more ripen (though not too long, as the bugs and birds and who knows what-all will get them) is a necessary evil. Central to the memory is the flavor — somehow sweet and tart and tang, my mental dictionary is insufficient to translate it. The memory always closes with the last few before it all winds down, having savored scores for days and days, now having to make them count.
Weeks, sometimes, many weeks: here I think of origami challenges. I fold paper prizes for students at school, and I am able to keep some in my mind’s eye quickly while others seem to need attention time and time and time again. I certainly have the skills for the folds from years of practice, though I will occasionally have success for a few days only to lose the memory to confused cloudiness suddenly when it comes to certain models. I have books as reminders, but somehow returning to diagrams and step-by-step instructions never seems to help keep the memory in some cases. If you want me to make you a rabbit, tough luck, kiddo.
Years in many of the best cases: late-afternoon sunlight streaming through a kitchen window, hickory leaves dowsed in summer hues reminiscent of spring’s golden green stretch back to the earliest days of me living in my little happy yellow house. Thankfully, I still have Sunday breakfasts and coffee with the Moaks and Mema, “Flintstones” episodes accompanying crosswords puzzles and Mema’s words, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.” Season after season of soccer and tennis with friends, endless summers, falls, and springs of fun, enjoying youth, wins, losses, comradery. All these experiences in such a steady stream as to be felt rather than remembered as incidences.
Lastly, seconds at best: a meteor’s flash, seen by a fortunate man at 0545 as he pauses for a minute, hopeful that he might catch a stray streak before the workday takes away the early morning sky. Six-year-old legs carrying pure excitement across the green-carpeted back playground, hurrying their way towards fun. Under a sky colored joyful blue and dotted just so with cotton ball clouds, a teacher, surrounded by elated noisemakers playing gagaball on a Wednesday afternoon, turning to his student-teacher to say, “Aren’t you glad you’re here to enjoy this?”
Time is a gift to all of us. It fills our lives in the most unimaginable way, blanketing us from beginning to end. In spite of its immensity, we often feel connected to it in very personal ways — our memories. It takes time to make a memory, sometimes lots of it, sometimes just a jiffy. It also takes a willingness to keep oneself at-the-ready — the most memorable are the ones we took the time to notice and be thankful for.
My hope for you is that you take the time to enjoy a such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, Popes.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.