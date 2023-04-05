Hello, neighbors. Sometimes I worry that I’m going to come home to a disaster. I have two pecan trees that hang over my house, covering the front porch, living room, kitchen, and bedroom.

You see why I fret — serious limbs, too, not just branches or twigs. I assume the day is coming, but I am too much of a “let nature be” person to do anything about it. Just living on hope and the thought that “those trees have been there for most of my life and the house much longer…should be fine.”

