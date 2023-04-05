Hello, neighbors. Sometimes I worry that I’m going to come home to a disaster. I have two pecan trees that hang over my house, covering the front porch, living room, kitchen, and bedroom.
You see why I fret — serious limbs, too, not just branches or twigs. I assume the day is coming, but I am too much of a “let nature be” person to do anything about it. Just living on hope and the thought that “those trees have been there for most of my life and the house much longer…should be fine.”
Wind is my least favorite type of weather, though. Heat, no problem; an evening shower can wipe away a day’s worth of sweat. Cold? Put on an extra layer, like Randy from “A Christmas Story,” bundled up so you can’t move. Rain is just water, and I have to remind myself to relax when I’m getting soaked on the soccer field or during car rider duty — it’s just water. Snow is simply magical. For a native Georgian, anyway. Wind is different. During winter months, wind is the bane of my existence, as I dread having to endure already-chilled temperatures with the addition of a blustery, biting freeze to the air thanks to wintry gusts. You know the feeling: I do not want to go outside for any reason — this wind!
As I sit here writing on a bright springtime Saturday, I feel ill at ease gazing at the normally peaceful scenes outside my windows. Today is a very noisy day: calming sounds of morning thunder and rain on the tin roof sharply contrasted now by a seemingly angry wind testing the trees’ young leaves. Testing my nerves, too; the constant barrage and howl keep me mindful of those threatening limbs.
However, after a particularly strong, flurried outburst, I tell myself, “Get out there, see what all the fuss is about.” Making sure the screen door doesn’t fly off its hinges, I step out to watch the trees sway. Their leaves chatter, and I feel the river of air flowing all over. My least-favorite kind of weather, yes, but it’s different now: it’s a warm wind.
While it carries on both around me and without me, the temperate gusts temper my thoughts. I find myself reflecting on recent moments of thankfulness: an evening breeze around the corner of my house that takes me to mornings on a beach, surf and gulls and humidity and heavy, comforting warmth; afternoon drives with the windows down, wind rushing in and all around, the airiness loosening burdens from the day; a gentle nighttime stir, mild in every way and barely there, just enough to make enjoying crickets, peepers, and cars headed home comfortable while in shorts and a T-shirt; jogging around the track at the high school, being pushed down the back straight, fighting to keep pace on the front straight, yet thankfully being cooled by the gale through all the effort; a house heated naturally to a cozy room temperature by the Sun in spite of the whooshing whirlwind (although the front door remains closed because of all the swirling pollen).
Back inside, I know that soon enough the warm winds from today will become the draining heat of the summer, and, though thankful for any small, wispy puff to bring relief, it will be something to endure rather than deliver quietude and calm. Complaints will abound. Bearing that in mind, while the gusts still make me fret a little, they also lift my spirit in plentiful ways. I treasure the warm winds of spring —they carry me towards happy days ahead.
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, warm winds.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
