Hello, neighbors. Ligustrum sinense — I looked it up. Times are, in the past, where my voice was severe, resounding, calling to mind Addie Bundren as she lay on her death bed, “You! Privet!” It grows where you don’t want it. It grows where you don’t need it. It grows, it grows, it grows. Being Southerners, we all have experience with Chinese privet in one way or another. I have memories from childhood of stripping leaves from the plant’s stems in one motion so as to create what looked like a green rose in my mind — endlessly fascinating. I also recall instances of loathing, attempting to reclaim over-grown yard space from the privet’s ever-encroaching tyranny. It is as ubiquitous as grits or sweet tea or Cracker Barrel or Dollar General — truly a Southern staple.

Seasons bring change, and spring generally finds me with a softer heart each year. By now you are familiar with my fondness for nature, especially the liveliness of March, April and May. A recent evening drive bolstered my spirit. Returning to my house from Danielsville after a particularly energy-intensive day at Ila Elementary and the high school, I had my car’s windows down. Nothing special, save for the comforting evening air and dusky sky of neon-tinged clouds. However, crossing the bridge over the South Fork on Rogers Mill Road, my nose caught a scent instantly recognizable: flowering Chinese privet — perhaps one of the plant’s only redeeming aspects! Though nearly omnipresent, privet typically goes unnoticed until it either becomes a nuisance or, in this case, briefly graces the world with its best offering. I was immediately thankful to be cruising towards the end of my day, and even with the calm of a relaxed night at Cozy Cottage ahead of me, I decided to drive a few extra miles, compelled to catch a few more stretches made sweet by the privet’s aroma.

