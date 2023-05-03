Hello, neighbors. Ligustrum sinense — I looked it up. Times are, in the past, where my voice was severe, resounding, calling to mind Addie Bundren as she lay on her death bed, “You! Privet!” It grows where you don’t want it. It grows where you don’t need it. It grows, it grows, it grows. Being Southerners, we all have experience with Chinese privet in one way or another. I have memories from childhood of stripping leaves from the plant’s stems in one motion so as to create what looked like a green rose in my mind — endlessly fascinating. I also recall instances of loathing, attempting to reclaim over-grown yard space from the privet’s ever-encroaching tyranny. It is as ubiquitous as grits or sweet tea or Cracker Barrel or Dollar General — truly a Southern staple.
Seasons bring change, and spring generally finds me with a softer heart each year. By now you are familiar with my fondness for nature, especially the liveliness of March, April and May. A recent evening drive bolstered my spirit. Returning to my house from Danielsville after a particularly energy-intensive day at Ila Elementary and the high school, I had my car’s windows down. Nothing special, save for the comforting evening air and dusky sky of neon-tinged clouds. However, crossing the bridge over the South Fork on Rogers Mill Road, my nose caught a scent instantly recognizable: flowering Chinese privet — perhaps one of the plant’s only redeeming aspects! Though nearly omnipresent, privet typically goes unnoticed until it either becomes a nuisance or, in this case, briefly graces the world with its best offering. I was immediately thankful to be cruising towards the end of my day, and even with the calm of a relaxed night at Cozy Cottage ahead of me, I decided to drive a few extra miles, compelled to catch a few more stretches made sweet by the privet’s aroma.
As I drove, I passed by another windows-down delight: a freshly mowed yard with the unmistakable fragrance of clipped grass. Well, probably more like springtime weeds rather than grass. Still, the smell both kept me present, enjoying the moment, while also calling to mind memories of times perfumed by the same bouquet elsewhere — Mom and Dad’s horse farm, summer camp at the Recreation Department, recess at the school. Content as I was with the drive to that point, I couldn’t help but wish for the mowed-yard’s cousin, newly cut hay field. We all know its captivating power, although my path through the evening did not lead me by such a treasure. As the evocative scents of a springtime evening breezed through my vehicle’s cabin, I took note of another pervasive yet unseen element in the collective efforts of nighttime crickets. A background noise if ever there was one, I was glad to hear their drone as I drove. Combined with the privet and the trimmed lawns, the chirps seemed to come in endless waves, steady and seamless at times, a gentle crescendo waning to quiet at others. Regardless of the intensity, their murmur cut through the rushing air, pealing as clearly as an untold number of tiny bells. I was glad I chose to keep the car’s radio off.
Drifting along with the evening on one road or another, I soon realized I was nearly 30 minutes into what is typically an eight-minute drive. I am usually not one for wasting gas: I drive my turbo-charged sports sedan rather tamely in most instances. I often take the efficient route, though I am no stranger to the scenic route, either. My ramble had no destination nor did it take me anywhere other than the everyday lanes I travel to work or in and around the neighborhood I call home. However, in those miles lay a placid peacefulness —sweet evening smells accompanied by gentle evening hums, available to ease a spirit after a day filled with on-the-go living. All it took was a little mindfulness and the push of a button. Roll down your windows, neighbors, and take a breath; turn off your radio, and lend an ear. It’s all around!
My hope for you is that you take the time to acknowledge such a moment in the coming days. Thank you for making my life better, open air rides.
Travis Moak is a Madison County educator and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
