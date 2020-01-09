Happy New Year.
Believe it or not it’s already 2020 and we’re ready to start the New Year off with a bang at the Madison County Senior Center.
December was a very busy month for us. We celebrated the Christmas holiday all month long. We dressed in silly Christmas socks and adorned our tacky sweaters, we watched Christmas movies and drank lots of hot chocolate, listened to many wonderful carolers from both the community and schools, we shopped till we dropped and ate a hearty breakfast on our monthly outing and finished off the celebrations with Bingo, a Christmas party and a visit from Santa.
We were blessed by many community members during the holiday season. We would like to send out a thank you to the Pilot Club for a great game of Bingo with some awesome prizes. Thank you to the Homesteaders group who donated lots of Christmas goodies for our seniors and our Meals on Wheels clients.
Our Christmas party would not have been a success without a few special people. Thank you to the Madison County Pastors and Laymens Fellowship, who donated gifts for all of our seniors. The food for our party was donated by the Republican Party of Madison County and the dessert by the Democratic Party of Madison County. We are truly lucky to have so many caring community members surrounding us.
January starts the countdown to one of the Senior Centers most successful annual fundraisers. The annual greenhouse sale will be held this spring. Seniors and staff alike are already planning what will be planted for the sale. Over the next few months, seeds will be planted, flowers will take root and we will be hard at work to ensure some great options for your spring garden. This fundraiser is largely successful because members of the community donate their time, seeds and soil. We cannot express our gratitude enough. If you have seeds or soil you would like to donate, please bring them to the Senior Center any time starting on Jan. 8 through the beginning of February. If you have any questions about our plant sale or what items we might could use, please give us a call. Be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming announcements about when our sale will be this coming Spring.
We have several fun activities planned on this month’s calendar and would hate for you to miss out. For our monthly outing we will be dining out for lunch on Jan. 17 at the Carriage House in Athens. We will also take a trip on Jan. 24 to play Bingo with our friends at the Oconee Senior Center. We have several guest speakers lined up this month and a visit on the Jan. 21 from our gospel singing group. On Jan. 31, join us for a painting class where we will create some beautiful canvas art to hang on your wall. Our painting class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
January is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts and we have something to offer everyone for those New Year’s resolutions you may have committed to. For those health conscious resolutions, come be a gym member and check out our gym, which is open Mondays through Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We even serve a healthy lunch daily at 11:30 a.m. and the cost is only $2.
If you made the decision to be more active and make new friends, there is a spot for you also at our center where there is always something to do and friendly faces to talk to.
This year we will begin offering the option to join a travel club. For those interested in being part of our travel club we will host a question and answer session meeting at the center next month. Be sure to watch for more information of times and dates for this informational meeting and come travel with us.
Good things are happening here! Don’t be left out! Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for more information. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services, activities and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone, regardless of age.
Jennifer Lastinger is the Madison County Senior Center Activity Director.
