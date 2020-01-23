I tend to look at news from far away and consider how I would report it in Madison County if it happened here. That’s true for politics, disasters, sports controversies, whatever.
I think of Trump that way, too. What if we had a Trump-like figure who wasn’t a national leader, but a local one with a resort destination off Booger Hill Road, not Mar-a-lago?
First off, local politics for me is not character driven. This is why: I think focusing on personality among local leaders is just a distraction from covering their actual actions. I see covering local politics almost like playing a sport and training yourself to focus on the ball, not the person with the ball.
Yes, there would certainly be some major challenges for me with a local Trump-like leader constantly calling me a liar and the enemy of Madison County. For instance, (and I know I’m about to lose some of you in this next sentence) but what if this local elected official — let’s call him “Ronald Trout” — took numerous county employees to his Booger Hill Road resort and charged them whatever he wanted on the taxpayer dime? What if he did this numerous times a year, directly profiting from their fees covered by the county? What if he refused to release his personal income from resort profits to local voters until after his next election, and perhaps not even after? Would this be OK?
No doubt, I would be negligent in my job if I didn’t focus on Mr. Trout’s finances and his use of taxpayer dollars. I would file open records requests left and right, because county taxpayers would have the right to see the receipts. Would you curse me for trying to find the truth about Mr. Trout’s actions? Well, actually, some people would. That’s how such things go. But shouldn’t the task of putting sunlight on the spending of taxpayer dollars remain the same regardless of who that person is and whatever personal feelings I might have about him or her?
Ideally, yes. But take it to the national level and instead of agreeing that all corruption is wrong, we frequently accept that it’s OK for my team to do wrong, but not yours.
Of course, the profiteering of Trump off the golfing trips to his resorts isn’t even an impeachment issue, but I keep going back to those trips and imagining a “Mr. Trout” doing exactly this locally. Can you imagine the public’s reaction to direct profits on the county dime by Mr. Trout?
Our president gives up his paycheck, yes, but you don’t need a paycheck if you can rake in millions over the course of the year by scheduling multiple golf trips to your own resort and billing federal employees for untold hours at said resort at taxpayer expense. If a “Mr. Trout” did this on Booger Hill Road, none of us would stand for it, not Republicans, not Democrats.
I don’t trust in political saviors from either party. We save ourselves. No political leader is going to save us. And the only unconditional love that exists toward other people in my life is in my immediate family. I certainly don’t afford such love to a politician or public figure, not an Obama, not a Trump. That’s why I’m constantly puzzled by the blank check afforded by many towards Trump, the shoot someone on the street in Manhattan and get away with it kind of loyalty.
On the actual impeachment charges, I think again of placing the same wrongdoing on “Mr. Trout,” not Mr. Trump. Imagine that the county commissioners set the annual budget, but then Mr. Trout stops one allocation from happening, withholding that money unless the intended recipient agrees to take action against Mr. Trout’s potential opponent in the next election. Does Mr. Trout have the right to use county money budgeted by the BOC to force someone to do his bidding against a political enemy? It’s not his money. It’s the taxpayers’. Think of the precedent it would set in Madison County politics if that went unpunished.
If I unearthed such a tale in this county (and let’s be clear, I’m talking hypothetically — no one has done this here. Perhaps I should scream that.), but if such a thing ever happened here, my exposure of “Mr. Trout” would be a real public service, not some “liberal media” attack, but a pursuit of truth about how our money is really being spent.
Beyond that, can you imagine a recall trial for “Mr. Trout” in Madison County in which we’re actually debating whether there should be witnesses or evidence?
Trials are about evidence — at least that’s what I grew up believing. But on very rare occasions in this world, jurors can become less concerned with evidence and more concerned with something cultural that transcends the trial itself. We all know that Senate Republicans have decided that they will be unconditionally loyal to the president no matter what. It’s no longer about facts, proof, rule of law. It’s about this peculiar moment in American history when a person has come to represent something so emotionally powerful for everyone in this country, either for or against.
I’ve only seen jury nullification once before on a national stage: OJ. No, I’m not comparing Trump to OJ! I guess I need to scream this, too. No, I’m talking about the idea of jury nullification. The evidence was overwhelming in the OJ case, but that battle wasn’t fought over evidence, which showed that OJ was clearly guilty. The jurors in that case seemed to act with a bigger cultural motive in their hearts for something that had nothing to do with the actual man on trial. They overlooked all the evidence, because he became a figurehead for something much, much deeper in American culture. OJ was never really just about OJ. We all see that.
Well, here we are again at a time of great inner division but on a larger scale. Trump isn’t really just about Trump. He’s also a symbol for so many larger issues and principles. He’s become the clearest symbol of America’s deep spiritual struggle. The evidence of his wrongdoing is overwhelming, but this fight isn’t ultimately about this one man. It’s about national identity and how we define our country. We’re all so angry because we are battling over the essence of who we are. And we pick a team and then hate the other team. Both sides ask: are we the country that “we” want or the country that “they” want?
Ugh, it’s so awful. I’m in favor of a third sort of team, one that all of us can be on. That team says this: Send the crooked Democrat to prison. Send the crooked Republican to prison. But at least send the crooked to prison! Do it with evidence. Do it with facts. Respect our institutions. Respect the processes we hold dear. What-aboutism doesn’t work on me, because I say punish the guilty no matter the donkey or the elephant. Somehow, I feel my deep desire for facts and the rule of law to transcend partisanship is now just seen as evidence of my own partisanship, as if declaring a desire for evidence to matter is itself now a leftist idea. I just want all evidence on the table, whether it’s the Trumps, Bidens or Clintons. Show it all! Let all corruption be exposed on the left and the right, or anywhere in the Milky Way. We must have higher ideals and hold firmly to the country’s highest principles and processes regardless of who we prefer in our rah-rah culture wars.
I want this ideal to be shared between parties, between all. I have a dream that all politicians will be judged on the content of their actions, not the name of their party.
That’s something I think about during the pledge. Am I just a naive fool? Well, probably.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
