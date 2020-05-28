It was 15 years ago this month that long-time newspaperman Jere Ayers died.
It’s strange to think it’s been that long. I remember him well. I recall standing with him in front of his old Danielsville Monitor office. He took his hat off and stood still for my camera under an office sign that said, “serving Madison County since 1882.”
Of course, Mr. Ayers hadn’t been writing about Madison County since 1882, but it seemed to me like he had. He had just turned 90 when I took that photo. I thought of all the old Madison County stories he carried under that hat.
His newspaper days began under the watch of his parents, C. B. Ayers and Mai Wynn Ayers. When the newspaper floor needed sweeping, the little 4-year-old Jere Ayers was given a broom by his parents — and an introduction to one of the longest — if not the longest — newspaper careers this state has ever seen.
The Ayers family bought the paper as the Great War (WWI) began. And as the decades ticked by and the world changed in so many ways, Mr. Jere was always there for this county. He reported the news for Madison County for most of the 20th century. If there was an occasion for a crowd, you could expect to see Mr. Jere there, usually standing with his camera somewhere off to the side.
Mr. Jere was generally quiet among crowds, but when he chose to speak, he might give a cordial “hello, gal” to a woman he knew, or a wink of recognition to a friend or acquaintance. His gruff voice could put strangers off in a first meeting. I thought he was pretty mean for the first year or two that I knew him, but that changed. And we talked a pretty good bit for a few years. Those who knew him recognized that he could still make a sharp wisecrack at 91 and that he liked to kid people in a good-natured way.
Mr. Jere was also a newspaperman before newspapering was made “easy” by computers. He’d gladly show people some of the old equipment in his storage area next to The Comer News office. For instance, he had a “Linotype machine” in which brass lines of type were molded into lead “slugs” a column wide and half an inch tall. These were put into a page frame, which was eventually inked over and printed. If a mistake was made, then the entire line of type had to be redone.
In plain English, it was really hard to produce a paper in the old days — much more difficult than today, where a double-click of a mouse can be the easy solution to a mistake.
On top of being a newspaperman, Mr. Jere had other interests. He earned a law degree. He served as a state representative from 1953-56. He served in the Navy and was stationed in Bermuda and Queensland, Australia.
Mr. Ayers also loved the Braves. He loved animals. And he could talk with you with enthusiasm about local politics. But most of all, he seemed to love being on the go, being among people, and being part of his community. And he was until the end.
I think about Mr. Jere pretty frequently. I’m nowhere near him in longevity, but I’ve been editor of this paper for 22 years now. So, I’ve seen some changes. I can’t help but wonder how he would have thought about these past 15 years. What would he think of the state of newspapers, or the state of the world? What would he think of social media? I think I can imagine what he would say. Let’s just say, I don’t think he would be excited about it.
I guess Mr. Jere is also on my mind today, because his passing on May 13, 2005 came right as we welcomed my daughter into the world. She’s turning 15 this week, and I’m thinking back on her birth, feeling kind of dizzy about time passing — and about this particular time in life, these weird days.
I think of the 4-year-old Jere Ayers sweeping a floor in 1918, the Spanish flu passing around the world, with C. B. Ayers and Mai Wynn Ayers looking at their little boy in their Comer office and surely thinking about both the safety of their son and the paper they had to get out each week.
I relate to this very much.
Things change, for sure. And things also stay the same.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
