I remember a man who had suffered a traumatic injury telling me that shortly after his accident he believed he was trapped in the back of a Family Dollar unable to leave. But he wasn’t at a chain store. No, he was in the ICU in deep pain and confused about where he was.
The guy kind of chuckled about it a year later as he told me of that confusion. Many times people laugh off something terrible, because what do you do with something so heavy, so completely lacking humor and lightness? Maybe you laugh, because there’s nothing appropriate to fill the spot. Maybe you laugh because you’re trying to counteract the heaviness you know you’re laying on another person when you share a deep pain. Anyway, this gentleman is the first person who comes to mind as I try to write about nurses, because nurses have been on my mind so much over the past year and a half.
I guess the man came to mind, because that nightmare sounded intense to me, and he is yet another reminder that the line between self-sufficiency and complete vulnerability can be far thinner than we acknowledge. We can be quickly transported to another reality through no fault of our own, completely pained and confused. It can happen in an instant when it’s least expected. It can also happen through diagnosis and decline.
And when we are forced to confront this inherent human frailty we all share, our mortal nature, it’s doctors who step in to offer a plan, but it’s nurses who care for us. Anyone who has spent time in a hospital surely recognizes the difference in the eyes that you may find there. When you are vulnerable or you are with a family member who is in deep trouble, you can feel desperate in many ways. One desperate feeling is simply: “Do you care?” If you’re like me, then you search for that in the eyes and manner of each nurse and doctor, the language beyond language. Obviously, someone can be competent at what they’re doing medically and be cold and clinical, sort of inhuman. But every physical trauma is accompanied by an emotional one. And from the outset of any physical upheaval, the mind works on healing the emotional part, too. We want empathy. We want to feel real care.
That’s why the nurse who is truly present, who truly sees you or your loved one and who looks out for you through another set of eyes, like a family member, then that nurse feels like the greatest blessing in a scary time. I have felt such gratitude when I’ve encountered such a person and been a little sad when they left the shift, realizing that the same care might not be there on the next one.
I expect that a significant number of those who enter into nursing do so, because they have encountered a nurse in their own life who made an impression on them. I expect that feeling of being the helper to the truly vulnerable is also a kind of high that can keep a person going through hard days. The sense of self worth that can come from that role is really huge, because it’s immensely valuable in a human sense. It’s the real deal. Nurses matter so much.
But if you think of nursing in 2021 America, then you also have to think about the numbers. These past two years have been a kind of war. There’s been such a sad abundance of tragic stories. The hospitals have been slammed. And there’s a cruelty in the air. It touches many aspects of life.
It seems a sad absurdity that a State Senate committee is now necessary to study violence against health care workers. But that’s where we are. One veteran north Georgia nurse recently testified to the committee.
“I was attacked by a patient who had already attacked one of our technicians,” a nurse who identified herself only as Destiny, said. “While I was trying to de-escalate the situation, the patient lunged at me, grabbed my hair and twisted it in her hands. I was punched and kicked several times; I was bit; and she tried to drag me into the bathroom.”
According to a study from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, health-care workers account for approximately 50 percent of all victims of workplace violence.
But Deborah Bailey, executive director of government affairs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, told the committee 75 percent of all workplace assaults in the U.S. involve health-care workers.
“Only 30 percent of nurses and 26 percent of physicians actually report those incidents,” Bailey said. “Violent altercations are so common now that most employees consider them just part of the daily job.”
I expect that a percentage of violent cases are by patients who are truly not in their right minds. If you are medically incapacitated in a delusional way, you may not understand what you’re doing. I think of that man believing he was stuck in the back room of a Family Dollar. In such a disoriented state, I might do something desperate to free myself.
But there are other reasons, too. People are emotional, frustrated, sad, angry. They may think they have a good reason for lashing out at a health care worker. But no, there’s just never a good one. There’s no validation for that — not if the service is slow, not if the care doesn’t seem to be there, not if the results aren’t happening. Nothing.
Health care professionals are tasked with too much these days. There are too many cases, too little staff. And many nurses are getting burned out. They are every bit as human as their vulnerable patients.
This country needs to think about its future in so many aspects. And health care is one of the top concerns, with an aging population and a risk of extreme staffing shortages as these hard days take their toll on health care workers, who must deal with really intense emotions related to their work.
We need to thank them, not attack them.
We need leaders to do whatever possible to get more people in the profession to meet the demand we’re going to have in coming years.
We need to recognize that we are all vulnerable and potentially needing the care of someone else, no matter our fierce willpower for the opposite. All bodies fail.
And when we find ourselves in those tough spots, and we are fortunate to find real care in the eyes and manners of another human, we need to thank that person for their humanity. Because it’s the tradition that has to live on — the important work of the nurse.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
