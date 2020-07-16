I absolutely detest wearing a mask, but I will wear one these days as needed.
Here’s what I hate: A mask feels suffocating. A mask robs me of my feeling of individuality. Wearing or not wearing one also feels like some political statement — which annoys me terribly.
I dream of the day when masks are not part of our reality, no longer one more cultural divider. When wearing a mask, I realize that I will use breath mints way more than I used to. Masks have brought that reality home, too. Ugh! I hate every single thing about my own experience wearing a mask in public. It is terrible.
These days are just messed up and masks are a confrontation with today’s weirdness. I've not met anyone who enjoys wearing one. And looking at others in masks reminds us that “normal” is gone. I don’t like any of this. Not at all!
But I also think of it like this: Every person has seen their breath form a “smoke” cloud on a frigid night. It’s kind of cool, right? But that plume is always there — visible or not. That plume is muffled when a mask is worn. This fact does not eliminate all risk, but it definitely reduces the possibility that your own plume will reach a stranger, and vice versa when they wear a mask. It’s mutually beneficial right now when strangers in close contact wear a mask during this outbreak. I don’t think much about the plume when I’m outside at a distance from people. But inside, especially in a small area over any period of time, I'm not taking chances as the cases increase. The plumes of some people are hurting and killing others during this outbreak. That’s just the truth of the matter.
The spread of this virus is killing our economy, too. And we won’t have financial normalcy until we can get this under control. The longer we avoid taking responsible measures, the longer we’ll linger in a kind of economic purgatory.
I don’t view masks as simply a personal annoyance (they are annoying! I will amen that all day), but I see them as one of the few actions we can take together to make this awfulness go away. This highly unpleasant act of shared responsibility is not hard for many countries to accept. And therefore, many other countries are moving past us in containing this virus. We are so divided that any collective action as a nation is impossible, even a reasonable public safety measure during a pandemic.
In WWII, people realized that there was a need for shared sacrifice. We can’t seem to buck up in that way as a nation anymore. In a similar situation, if Roosevelt or Truman had said all Americans need to wear masks, would the American public of the 1940s fought among themselves, or would they have worn one out of collective duty? I think they would have worn one. And I think either of those presidents would have ordered it to happen for the good of society. Obviously, we are in the age of “me” in so many ways. We are not the country of WWII that could unify around any one cause. This virus drives home that fact.
If you disagree with me on masks, I don’t hate you. I'm tired of that kind of opinion warfare — the kind that makes character assassination the only form of argumentation. I’m aware that opinions differ. I’m aware that your outlook may be completely different, that you may not feel the science backs up what I’m saying, that you may think that masks are useless, that you may think the virus is overblown or a hoax. We are a volatile mix of competing realities today in America. I hate this fact, but it’s the truth. We are tragically divided on pretty much everything.
I would just say that when you breathe, your plume is there, even if it’s not seen like it is on a cold night. Your plume is either reaching out to others, or partially muffled by a mask. And this scientific fact carries weight in this moment beyond your opinion or mine.
This virus doesn’t care if you’re right or I am. It just exists. And if this country can help take the oxygen from the coronavirus fire, then it will be healthier. That plume — mine and yours — is its oxygen. We need to think less of our individual feelings and more about actually putting this fire to rest for the good of America. Our nation needs each of us to focus on that shared goal.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
